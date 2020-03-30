COVID-19: SHIPPING UPDATES

UPDATE: 02.04.2020 - Surface Shipping AVAILABLE

Following JapanPost's decision to stop sending SAL parcels for every country and, for selected countries, stop the shipment of EMS and Airmail, the ZenMarket team has been hard at work trying to find alternatives for our customers.

Today we are happy to inform you that we have implemented Surface Shipping!

As an alternative for those countries whose normal shipping methods have been suspended, many of you will now be able to select Surface shipping as an option.

If your parcel is already created, you can modify the shipping method via your "Parcel Tab" in your ZenMarket account.

Unfortunately, we will be unable to provide Surface shipping to the following countries:

Asia: China, Mongolia, India, Indonesia, Maldives

Europe: Ukraine

Oceania: New Caledonia, New Zealand

North and Central America: Panama. Honduras

South America: Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela

Middle and Near East: Iraq, Cyprus, Kuwait

Africa: Tunisia

During this time some carriers (DHL, FedEx, UPS), may be unavailable as a delivery service for certain areas, regions and countries.

Please check on the specific carrier's website for delivery information for your specific area, region or country.

We hope the addition of Surface Shipping helps to ease some of the concerns some of you have been facing recently with regards to shipping and receiving your parcels.

UPDATE: 01.04.2020 - JP Post

As of tomorrow (02.04.2020), JapanPost will, unfortunately, STOP accepting All SAL Parcels for all countries (this includes SAL Small parcels).

In addition, JP Post will stop accepting EMS and Airmail except for the following list of countries.

(Please note delivery in the countries below might be delayed or limited within the country depending on their individual circumstances.) Countries with EMS and Airmail still available: United States of America

United Kingdom

Australia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Philippines

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Macau

Malaysia

Tonga

Canada

Mexico

Iceland

Slovakia

Slovenia

Germany

France

Libya

Netherlands DHL, FedEx, UPS and SF Express are still available for use, however, changes to these services may also be in effect (please check the updates below). Please kindly note that certain items like: Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

Sanitary items

Health supplements

And others... CAN NOT be shipped with these methods. Please keep this information in mind when planning your purchases during this time. For countries that do not have DHL, FedEx or UPS available and users who currently have items that cannot be shipped with courier services, we are looking into the potential introduction of surface mail. Today postal service collection will take place as normal. However, as of tomorrow (02.04.2020) these new rules will come into effect. We will try to ship as many parcels today as possible, however, parcels paid for after 3 PM today (JST) may be unavailable to be sent due to the new JP Post restrictions. In case you are unaware, we have increased the free and total storage period for all our users, so you will be able to store items within our warehouse, safe and soundly, until postal services resume normal operations. We will update you as soon as it happens.

UPDATE: 31.03.2020 - DHL

From April 1st, DHL has temporarily increased the cost of shipments through their services. DHL will use the following new guidelines to increase their prices, based on either the weight (Kg, g, oz, etc) or the Volumetric Weight of the parcel being sent, whichever cost is greater: 2Kg ～30kg --> +330 JPY

30.1Kg ～70kg --> + 1980 JPY

70.1Kg ～300kg --> + 6600 JPY

>300kg～ --> + 26400 JPY You can use this Volumetric Weight calculator (external link, not affiliated with ZenMarket) to easily calculate and understand a parcel's "Volumetric Weight" in case it's needed. ZenMarket's website calculator was updated to reflect both, DHL and Fedex's price changes.

UPDATE: 30.03.2020 - FEDEX

FedEx has notified us this morning (March 30th) that due to the reduction of international flights caused by the current COVID-19 situation, all shipments via FedEx will be switched to FedEx International Priority.

This means that for many of our FedEx users, shipping will, unfortunately, become temporarily more expensive.

FedEx provides two shipping options: FedEx International Economy and FedEx International Priority

Economy shipping has lower pricing, but packages will take slightly longer to reach you than Priority shipping.

FedEx International Priority is already the default FedEx option for a number of countries. For customers of those countries, pricing will not change.

The United States, Western Europe and other countries where FedEx is popular, typically provide Economy shipping, however, it will not be available from today until further notice.

As pricing is different for every given country and every individual parcel, please consult our shipping fee calculator to compare your most recent shipping to the NEW current settings.

Please kindly note that parcels that have been scheduled for shipping on Monday and Tuesday have had to be postponed due to changes in pricing.

We are currently contacting the affected customers individually.

We sincerely apologize for any issues this sudden change in FedEx's policy may cause you and we will notify you as soon as FedEx restores their pricing to normal.

ZenMarket's website calculator was updated to reflect both, DHL and Fedex's price changes.