COVID-19: 45 Days of Extra Storage

KEEPING OUR CUSTOMERS SAFE DURING COVID-19

In light of the on-going Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we want to give our customers one less thing to worry about and help ensure you all stay safe during this time of uncertainty.

Due to many of our customers living in countries that are enforcing or recommending self-isolation in an attempt to quarantine the spread of COVID-19, ZenMarket will be adding an additional 45 days of (FREE) storage to everyone, no matter the country.

This means for those of you unable to receive parcels due to disturbances in postage services or unable to collect packages because you are self-isolating, you will be able to keep your items stored in our warehouse for up-to another additional 45 days without any fees or until you can collect your ZenMarket parcels.

This will increase your total amount of days you can store an item within our warehouse up to 135 days (90 Free Days + 45 Paid days).

Storage fees will now start to take place on the 91st day or after this extension service ends and resumes normal storage rules (whichever comes first).

Storage fees from THIS POINT FORWARD WILL STOP and not be charged to your account for items within the new 90-days Free storage period, but are over the previous standard 45-Days of free storage. We are unable to refund any Storage Fees already incurred.

Unfortunately, we only have a limited amount of warehouse storage and may need to suspend this new 90-day extension period if we reach maximum storage capacity.

We ask that you please be considerate to other members of the ZenMarket community that NEED this extension period and only take advantage of the additional free storage days if you are unable to collect your parcels due to the effects of COVID-19.

The team here at ZenMarket wishes all of you to stay safe and in good health by avoiding any unnecessary risks during this time. Please keep regularly washing your hands and following the recommended guidelines proscribed by health officials.

We hope this helps those of you that need it and provides you will a little peace of mind during these uncertain times.