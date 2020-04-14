10% Off Courier Shipping!

The team here at ZenMarket wanted to thank you all for your patience and understanding over the last few weeks as the global COVID-19 situation has continued to escalate and cause disruptions and delays to normal postal operations.

As a company, team and community - ZenMarket is going to be taking some immediate actions to help support you through the changes that have taken place recently.

COVID-19 has forced JP Post to become unavailable as a shipping option for many countries and locations around the world. Alongside this, with the reduction in international flights, there is now a shortage of air traffic that is able to transport parcels to their intended destinations, causing extended delays in delivery.

This reduction in air traffic has caused courier services to increase prices, presumably, in an attempt to help deal with the sudden demand due to JP Post's inability to deliver parcels internationally to many locations around the world.

You can keep up to date with all the latest changes over at our Live Blog here: Live Blog

With all that being said, here at ZenMarket, we are doing our best to support you, the community, in whatever way we can.

Until the end of this month, Zenmarket will be covering 10% of all your courier fees! That means when you ship with one of the available couriers on our website, you will receive a 10% discount on shipping fees to help combat any increase in courier prices and delays in delivery.

Unfortunately, although ZenMarket can help with the current cost of shipping, we are unable to help with lifting the item restrictions some of these carriers have in place.

This means that certain forbidden items are unable to be shipped through these couriers and we ask you to take extra care that items you are trying to have shipped, do not fall into these categories.

To make things easier for you, we have linked before a comprehensive list of items that are currently forbidden by courier services: Forbidden items list

The team here at ZenMarket hopes this helps to address some of the concerns and challenges community members have been facing over the last few weeks.

This 10% discount on courier services through ZenMarket will be for a Limited Time Only and will end on May 1st, 4 PM JST.

Keep in mind it can take up to 2 days to build an international parcel, so to avoid disappointment on missing out, make sure to start creating international parcels through your accounts by April 28th, just to be safe.

The team here at ZenMarket asks that you share this information and 10% waiver of courier shipping fees with anyone you believe might find this information useful or of some benefit.

It's difficult to share sudden news like this to everyone by ourselves, but with your help, we hope to spread the word and help as many people as possible who are currently struggling with shipping fees.

As always, the team here at ZenMarket wished all of you to remain safe and healthy during this time - Keep washing those hands and protecting vulnerable members of our community by staying indoors when possible.

Stay Safe 💙