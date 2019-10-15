How To Buy From Caster House

Caster House is one of Japan’s largest and best online fishing shops. If you are looking for high-quality Japanese fishing reels and tackles, this is one of the best places to get them. What’s even better is that they often have great sales, which means you can get big discounts on all your favorite items!

Why Buy From Caster House

They offer a wide selection of Japanese fishing tackle, like spinning reels, bait, and more! You can shop for all your fishing needs here





Their prices are great, and when combined with their sales and discounts, means you get fantastic discounts on your items





They offer free domestic shipping on orders above 5,000JPY. For orders above 10,000JPY, the domestic delivery charge is also free

The Caster House website can be a bit confusing, especially if you do not understand Japanese. They also do not ship internationally. However, with ZenMarket, you can buy all the best fishing goods straight from Caster House.

1. Translate the website

The Caster House webstore is entirely in Japanese, so to make it easier for you to browse, you should translate it. If you have Google Chrome installed, all you have to do is right-click anywhere on the site and you should see the option to ‘Translate’ or ‘Translate to (language)’. Please note that this translation is auto-generated, and is not 100% accurate.

You will notice that the navigation bar did not translate, because unlike most of the site, these are images. Don’t worry, because we’ve helped to translate this for you.

MYページ = Login Page (Members Area, you don’t have to worry about this)

会員登録 = Member registration

力ゴの中を見る = Cart

当サイトについて = About This Site

お問い合わせ = Contact

2. Search for items you want to buy

To search for an item, please use the search field on the left side of the page. For the best results, we recommend using keywords in Japanese. If you need tips on finding item names in Japanese, you can read our handy guide here. However, you should be able to find results if you look for words like “Shimano”.

If you scroll further down the page, you will also see a long list of categories you can browse through.

When you click on a category, for example, “Reel”, you will be led to a page with sub-categories, like “Shimano Reel”, “Reel Cover” etc.

If you are unable to find an item, please feel free to reach out to us! By clicking “Can’t Find” on our website navigation bar, our customer support team will be able to help you.

Just make sure you provide as many details as possible so we can best assist you!

3. Find Out More Information About The Product

When browsing through products, you will be able to see important information about the item, such as the price (including tax) and a comprehensive item description that includes gear ratio, spool dimensions, etc. for reels.

If you are interested, click on it to be brought to the product page!

On the product page, you will actually see more or less the same information about the item as you would have previously seen. Take this opportunity to double-check the price (make sure you are looking at the Caster House price, not the retail price) and whether they have it in stock. A cool feature you might want to take advantage of is the “Manufacturer URL”, which actually links you to the item on the manufacturer’s own website.

4. Let ZenMarket help you out!

Once you are satisfied and want to buy, it is time for us to help you! Don’t worry about registering in Japanese or adding items to your cart. Instead, head over to our website and log-in. If you don’t have an account, you can register here (it only takes a few seconds!). Once you’ve logged in or registered, just copy the item URL and paste it into our search bar! A pop-up will appear where you can input additional details if needed, and then just click “Add to Cart”!

For more information on buying from ZenMarket, please read our tutorial here.

