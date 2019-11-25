7 Christmas Presents for Gamers

Level up any gamers’ special day with the best gifts this year. We’ve scoured the internet for the coolest gaming presents from Japan, so you don’t have to.

Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for your gamer boyfriend or girlfriend, friend, or family member, these gifts are great for any occasion, including Xmas. It doesn’t matter if you or your gaming buddy is a casual or pro gamer; these items will satisfy the needs of every gamer. From Japan-exclusive games and accessories to character figures, we’ve included items that will help any gamer become better at playing and streaming.



So let’s jump into it with the products we love this holiday season!

1. Games Exclusive to Japan

For a lot of different reasons, some games never make it to Europe and North America, sometimes because of little interest overseas for the title due to cultural preferences. Other times game developers want to release their game overseas, but they don’t have the time nor money to do it.

Meaning that there are loads of hidden gems that have originated in Japan, but not available elsewhere. Luckily, on ZenPlus, you can get most of these games and give a gamer a gift not available where they are. They will be shocked when they open Mother 3 on their special day or Xmas.

Shop Japan Limited Games

2. Weekly Shonen 50th Anniversary Famicom (NES)

This special edition Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) is only available in Japan and features 20 games from various franchises that are part of the Shonen Jump brand. This unique NES includes the likes of Dragon Ball, Saint Seiya, and Captain Tsubasa.

This rare Famicom Mini was released last year on the 7th of July, and Nintendo still has no plans to bring this version to the west. If you know a Nintendo or retro fan lover, then this would be the perfect gift for them.

Shop Rare Gold Famicom Mini

3. SNK Clothing

I’m sure some of you are aware of our official international SNK store where you can get the latest clothing, accessories, and consoles. Although there are cheap SNK clothing abroad, none of them are authentic. There is no better way to support SNK than buy one of their graphic t-shirts, hoodies, or bomber jacket to spread the word of their awesome games.

Share the love for Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, and other SNK Playmore favorites to the world by gifting someone you know or even yourself one of these fresh clothing pieces.

Browse SNK Apparel

4. Retro Games

The retro gaming phenomenon has grown immensely over the last 15 years, and the hype doesn’t seem to be cooling down anytime soon. Although retro gaming compared to the current generation market is a niche, thanks to the internet and the release of mini consoles, retro gaming is slowly becoming more mainstream.

When it comes to shopping retro gaming in Japan, be prepared for things to be in mint condition. If yourself or the person you are looking for a present for is a collector and loves the quality, then look no further than grabbing a bargain from Japan.

On our Marron Games (a.k.a Infixy), you can browse hundreds of rare working games in excellent condition. Even if you’re shopping on a budget, don’t worry some Nintendo DS and PS2 games are cheaper than $2 each. We’re sure you’ll find the perfect retro videogame for your friend or loved one here.

Browse Retro Video Games

5. Japanese Pokemon Center Limited Edition Plushies

The latest Pokemon game for 2019 is finally here! Pokemon fans around the world are going crazy for it, but it is hard to get your hands on exclusive Japanese Pokemon Center merch unless you’re in Japan. And if you do, it is always overpriced. With ZenPlus, you can buy exclusive Pokemon plushes and other goods straight Japanese stores, cutting the price sometimes more than half.

Browse hundreds of limited edition Pokemon plushies, keychains, clothes, and stationery to make someone’s inner child squeal with delight on Christmas or their special day.

Browse Rare Japanese Pokemon Goods

6. Figures

Japanese game figures have a knack for making you want to collect your favorite characters by producing realistic amazing quality figures. With our vast selection of gaming figures from Japan, we are sure you’ll find the perfect present for your special somebody.

Whether you are looking for Figma, Nendoroid, or even Amiibo, we can assure you that your figure will look great on their nightstand.

Browse Video Game Figures

7. Nintendo Switch Accessories

Whether your particular person uses their switch on the go or keeps it docked, we have the best accessories for both modes.

The best way to protect your beloved Nintendo Switch is with a reliable official carrying case. Carry cases available in North America, Europe, and Oceania can be quite dull compared to the cute Japanese pouches from all your favorite characters, including Sumikko Gurashi, Pikachu, and Zelda. No matter what character you’re looking for, we can assure you that Nintendo has released it in Japan.

With official Nintendo Switch cases, you rest assured that these accessories keep your console snug and protective. Depending on the pouch you pick for the Switch, there is always usually a place to put your games and joy-con controllers.

If you would also like to give your particular person a hardshell card case, you can also find these decorated with your favorite characters, including Rilakkuma, Hello Kitty, and Splatoon.

Browse Japanese Nintendo Switch Accessories

We hope you enjoyed reading our guide on the best seven gifts for gamers and found something that takes your fancy. Happy Holidays!

Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.