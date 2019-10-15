The Best Japanese Used Clothing Stores

Whether you’re looking for deals on luxury branded bags, or discounted Japanese streetwear brands, ZenPlus has you covered.

Autumn is finally here, and you’re probably thinking of upgrading your closet with new stylish Japanese clothing. Japanese clothing can be quite expensive and can leave a big hole in your wallet. However, luckily, you can find high-quality apparel and accessories at unbelievable prices from Japan. By shopping on the best secondhand clothing stores on ZenPlus where you can find anything from graphic tees to new Chanel bags. Here’s a quick guide to some of our recommended second-hand clothing stores perfect for your fall wardrobe.

1. Wonder Price

Wonder Price is the perfect place to find all the high-quality designer labels that your heart desires. From Chanel to FENDI, to Tiffany & Co, to Cartier, to Beams to United Arrows and more, Wonder Price has all the accessories to match your style (yes, even formal wear) for any genders. With prices down 50 to 80 percent of the original price, there is no doubt that you’re getting a fantastic bargain. Despite all of the discounts, some designer bags can still be pricier than other used apparel stores.

Browse Wonder Price on ZenPlus

2. Kantei Club

Kantei Club offers almost anything you want from secondhand pop culture goods (games, CDs, DVDs, figures, etc.) to vintage Japanese and Western Fashion. Kantei Club has about 55600 items on ZenPlus, which no doubt makes it one of the most popular destinations for smart shoppers looking for a bargain. The majority of their used clothing is men's fashion and accessories. They also offer a full range of women’s clothing, including big names such as Burberry, Armani, and Marc Jacobs. Kantei Club is one of our favorite shops to dig through and find something that we love. What can you find?





Browse Kantei Club on ZenPlus

3. Archery

Archery is a second-hand treasure hunt where luxurious items are sold at highly discounted prices. This shop sells mostly women’s fashion and accessories, but they have plenty of unisex items too. Their physical store is located in central Osaka, about 20 minutes away from the ZenPlus office, but you can shop all of their items from anywhere in the world. Their items are grouped by brand and price, so you can easily find what you’re looking for quickly.

Browse Archery on ZenPlus





There are lots of other Japanese used online clothing stores, what are some of your favorites? Get the conversation started by telling us on our social media sites below.





Follow us & Share The Love