5 Essential Japanese Camping Goods for a Stress-Free Camp (2021)

#1. Stay connected: Carabiner Battery

What is it? Carabiner-shaped mobile battery How does it help? Provides instant power without bogging you down Closer look There’s nothing more soul-crushing than realizing your gadgets have run out of battery while outdoors. Be it a Kindle, Walkman, or — heaven forbid — your phone itself, an electronic device with a dead battery means a disconnect from the rest of the world. No more camping guides, no more Google Maps, no more emergency phone calls… While mobile batteries aren’t exactly uncommon in today’s market, there’s one glaring inconvenience: You have to keep the gadget and the battery itself close to each other while charging. More often than not, this means literally holding both in your hands at the same time (unless you’ve got kangaroo-sized pockets). Not the most ideal setup when you’re out camping… The problem is that you need to keep your hands as free as possible when navigating rugged terrain in the great outdoors — be it climbing up rocks, clinging to trees, or even just maintaining your balance while crossing streams. Thankfully, with a Carabiner Battery, that becomes a non-issue. By securing the power source directly to your backpack (or even your belt buckle), you can keep your device powered on and within close range at all times.

Of course, as it looks like a run-of-the-mill carabiner and not a fancy, bulky piece of 21st-century technology, you can rest assured there’ll be nothing to spoil the outdoor vibes. An added bonus! Where can I get it? ZenMarket, via Amazon #2. Stay mobile: Kleio Sleeved Sleeping Bag What is it? A sleeping bag with sleeves How does it help? Lets you use your hands freely while you’re snug inside Closer look A long, hard day out in the wilderness has come and gone, and now you’re ready to tuck in for the night. You hop into your Kleio sleeping bag, zip up, and think about the exciting things you’ve got planned for the day ahead. Now that you’re all warm and comfy inside your Kleio, here’s a small snippet of all the things you can easily do without ever having to take it off again: Check tomorrow’s weather on your phone

Confirm tomorrow’s trekking route on your pocket map

Text good night to your loved one back home

Set your alarm clock so you can get up bright and early for the next adventure

Put your earphones in and crank up some lullaby music

Have one last sip of hot cocoa

Scratch that itch on your ear… Traditional sleeping bags restrict your movement and make it hard to perform any of the actions listed above. But the Kleio incorporates sleeves into its design, giving you a full range of movement and the freedom to actually get things done — no matter how small.

The Kleio sleeping bag’s benefits aren’t just limited to nighttime, either. On those chilly mornings up in the mountains or otherwise away from the city, what could be more relaxing than warming up with a fresh pot of coffee and digging in to some piping hot breakfast, all without having to expose your body to the harsh outdoor elements? Even if you feel like actually getting up and going for a brisk morning walk or slotting in some exercise at daybreak, the Kleio lets you do that too.

The Kleio sleeping bag is a prime example of a key camping gear takeaway: namely, that practicality is essential. With only two hands and a pair of shoulders on you, you’re going to want to be able to accomplish multiple things with the one piece of equipment. Why try dealing with the extra bulk of one more sweater, when you can leave it at home and make do with your sleeping bag as a substitute instead? Where can I get it? Direct from ZenPlus #3. Stay hydrated: Cat Tongue Tumbler

Cross-section diagram adapted from ZoomPress

What is it? Tumbler with special temperature regulation How does it help? Keeps drinks, soups, and other liquids at a constant, pleasant temperature Closer look Have you ever sipped a cup of coffee or tea fresh from the pot, hoping to feel all warm and fuzzy inside — only to be spitting and sputtering the next second, unable to cope with the intense heat? Some of us just aren’t as tolerant to hot liquids as others. In Japanese, it's known as nekojita, or “cat tongues,” since our averseness to the heat makes us no different from our feline friends. This tumbler was tailormade for nekojita: Its special heat-absorbing element cools freshly poured liquids (about 80°C for coffee from the coffee machine, for example) down to pleasant drinking levels (60°C range) in just a couple of minutes. Moreover, the vacuum insulation actually maintains that temperature for a whole hour after the fact! What could be more stressful than having to lug around some freshly brewed coffee that’s too hot to even drink? Or, conversely, soup you hoped would warm your soul that has gone cold and lost all its calming effects? When you’re outside and at the mercy of the elements, it’s not enough to simply “have something to drink.” You want to be able to sip something that is just the right temperature so you can not only quench your thirst (or simply satisfy your body’s dehydrated state), but also feel good while doing it. Where can I get it? Yahoo! Shopping, via ZenMarket #4: Stay clean: Cogit Shower Bag

What is it? Hanging portable shower How does it help? Lets you have a fresh, clean shower wherever you are Closer look Personal hygiene is a key pain point for any camper. For many, the ability (or lack thereof) to have a refreshing shower or bath while camping is precisely what makes or breaks someone’s willingness to even go in the first place. You may be thinking that since you’re out under the stars — and not tucked into a nice, clean bed — there’s no real need to wash up properly. But clean sheets or not, do you really want to drift off to sleep with that sweat on your face, dirt under your nails, and mud in your hair? Even a dip in a nearby creek still means you’ll not only be bathing in saltwater, but also quite possibly with fish, crabs, and other marine life at the same time. Not exactly a refreshing thought, is it? With this Shower Bag, you can feel confident knowing that you’ve got real, pre-filled shower water (max 20 liters) running over your body and washing away all that muck and grime. Just you and the H 2 (O). Where can I get it? Bic Camera, via ZenMarket and Rakuten #5. Stay tidy: LOGOS Foldable Dust Box