What is Demon Slayer and why should I watch it?

Be careful not to wander around at night; demons lurk in the darkness waiting to attack you. If they don't kill you, you’ll become one! Kimetsu no Yaiba, also known as Demon Slayer, follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his sister turned demon Nezuko. Determined to find a way to turn Nezuko back into a human Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps., a group of swordsman whose purpose is to eliminate all demons, to find the answers he seeks.

The series initially began as a manga in 2016 and is still running 16 volumes later. The anime series was due to launch this year in 2019 and began airing in April. The anime brought to life many scenes in the manga that truly shined on television. In particular, after episode 19 aired, “Demon Slayer” began trending internationally and brought its popularity to new heights. With the anime only scheduled for last 26 episodes, we’ll be reaching the climax soon!

If you need a reason to check out this series, especially if you enjoy watching anime, then you need to see the beautiful art style in action. Members of the Demon Slayer Corps., all have sword-fighting techniques based on breathing styles. You’ll see the beautiful blue and white waves appear in sync to water breathing techniques, swift yet elegant flight of butterflies with the breath of the insect techniques, and the sharp and bright lightning from the lightning breathing techniques. Every technique you get the chance to see in both the manga and anime are exploding with details. The visuals are one of the best things about the series and should be one of the reasons why you should check it out!

One of the highlights of Demon Slayer is its a wide variety of characters. On the one hand, there is the honest and warm-hearted Tanjiro, and on the other hand, there is the cowardly and weak-willed Zenitsu, who is more than willing to give up without even trying. Between intense scenes with fights against demons, there are light-hearted moments between characters that help make each of their personalities shine bright.

