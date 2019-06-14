ZenMarket June Updates

It's been a busy month here at ZenMarket! We've been working hard to improve our services so we can continue to serve you even better. Thanks to the tireless work of our team, we're incredibly happy to announce four exciting news that will elevate your ZenMarket shopping experience.

1 - Launch of Malay Version

ZenMarket is now available in Malay! From now on, you can browse our website in Malay, and we are happy to let you know that Malay customer support will be available. As a company that strives to be as globally inclusive as possible, we want to ensure language never stops you from shopping your favorite Japanese goods. We are delighted to keep growing and adding new language versions so we can continue to serve even more people worldwide. With the release of the Malay version of ZenMarket, we now offer services and customer support in 9 different languages!

To use ZenMarket in Malay or to reach out to our Malay customer support, you can easily change your language in the top left-hand corner of our webpage.

Use ZenMarket in Malay

2 - Photo Service Improved

We offer different optional services to complement our shopping services from Japanese stores and auctions, such as our photo service. Using our photo service, you can check on the condition of your items before we ship them out to you. Thanks to your feedback, we've upgraded our equipment so photos ordered through our service will now be bright and clear! We've already started using our new equipment and from the photo above, we're sure you can tell the difference.

Read More About Our Improved Photo Service

3 - Other Stores Page Update

We’re thrilled to announce that we have updated our Other Stores page! Using ZenMarket, you can not only buy from Rakuten or Yahoo Auctions Japan but also buy directly from hundreds of Japanese online stores. It is not always easy to know which stores to shop at, so we've put together a list of our popular stores to make it easier for you to browse.

In our Other Stores page, you can find some of our favorite shops arranged in different categories such as anime & manga, electronics & multimedia or fashion. We have also included tutorials that explain in detail how to buy from these stores. We hope all of this will make it easier for you to find your favorite Japanese stores on our website!

Browse Other Stores

4 - About Us Page Update

What is ZenMarket? Why should you use ZenMarket? Is ZenMarket trustworthy? Buying with a proxy shopping service can be nerve-wracking, especially for first-timers. We strongly believe in the trust that our customers worldwide place in us, and we felt it was important to have a page where you could learn more about our company, our services, and our team. We hope the About Us page will help you learn more about us and what we do.

Read About Us

We hope you enjoy all of our updates and it makes your shopping experience with ZenMarket better! If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us. We'd love to hear from you!

