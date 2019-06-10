Our Photo Service Just Got Even Better!

At ZenMarket, we continually strive to improve our services and ensure that our customers are getting the best of everything we have to offer. This extends even to our optional services, such as our photo service which allows you to check on the condition of your product when it reaches our warehouse. We are pleased to announce that we have updated our equipment! From now on, you can expect bright and clear pictures when you order our photo service.

Before and after our equipment change

What is the photo service?

We offer an optional photo service for 500JPY. With this service, you will be able to ascertain the condition of your items before we ship them to you. Once your items arrive at our warehouse, we will help to take 3 photos of your items and send them to you via your account. You can order this service after you have paid for your items.

How do I order the photo service?

You can order the photo service once you have already paid for your item and before it has been packed into a parcel.

To order the photo service, click on the “+ Order” link next to the item you would like photos for in the “Item photos” column.







A pop-up box will appear, where you can input any detailed information or specifications if needed.







Click “Pay”.



Payment for the service (500JPY) is automatically deducted from your balance and your request will go directly to our warehouse.







Photos will be taken and sent to you within 1 - 2 business days. You can view them directly from your account by clicking the “Photo“ link next to the camera icon.



If you want your items to be packed quickly, you can add the item to your parcel immediately after you have ordered and paid for the photo service -- we will definitely take a photo of the item before we pack it. If there are not enough photos or it is not clear enough, please contact us through the “Messages” tab in your account and we will help you out.

Should I order the photo service?

The photo service is optional. It is a great way for you to be able to double-check on the condition of your item before we ship it, but should also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

✅ You should order the photo service if:

Your item is expensive and you want to double-check its condition before we ship it to you. The item has a specific visual feature that you want to check. You are buying a used item and want to check its condition. You are buying from Japan for the first time and are just worried. We hope the photo service will dispel your doubts.

❌ The photo service would not work if:

You buy a lot of inexpensive items. The cost of the service is charged for each product, so if you buy a lot of inexpensive items, this option can significantly increase the total cost of the order You want to find out something that cannot be checked visually (i.e. through a photo). Unfortunately, we are unable to help you check if an item is functioning properly in terms of its audio, smell, etc. You have ordered a large set of products from auctions and/or want a lot of specific photos.

We understand that sometimes it is very important for our customers to understand the condition of the goods before shipment, so we try our very best to be accommodating when it comes to photos. However, there are auctions sets with dozens or even hundreds of items and we sometimes receive requests to make separate photos of each item or to take photos in a certain order. We are unable to fulfill such requests as it will take a considerable amount of time.

Does this mean that you do not check the items when you receive them?

No, we do a general check of all items when we receive them. We check for discrepancies in orders, e.g. if an anime figure was supposed to arrive but we received a book instead. We also check for major damage, such as large dents and torn boxes. Our experienced warehouse workers will always try to the best of their abilities to check for noticeable damages, but more often than not, the customer is able to notice more nuances than we can.

What comments do I write when ordering the photo service?

If you just want to have a general look at the item, then you do not need to leave a comment. We will take 3 photos of your item from different angles.





If you are trying to get a closer look at a specific part of the item, then please let us know in the comments.





As a rule, we do not open the original packaging of items without the permission of the customer, so if you would like us to open the packaging to take a photo, please write this in the comments.

Examples of comments:

“Take a photo of the figure through the packaging. Do not open the box.”

“Please open the original watch box and take a photo of the dial.”

“Take a photo of the tags and logo on the jacket.”

