Let's Learn Japanese with Luna! Part 5

Have you been enjoying learning Japanese with us? We’re back with the fifth installment of our Japanese lessons with the adorable ZenPop mascot, Luna! In this lesson, we look at another panel from ZenPop’s original manga, FULL MOON MAGIC. The manga is written and drawn by an incredibly talented Japanese artist, so it is entirely in Japanese, but with help from us, you can enjoy the manga and learn Japanese at the same time! Read FULL MOON MAGIC for free here.

"Making mochi is so fun!"

モ チ (も ち) つ き 楽 し い (た の し い) な ~

Mochi tsuki tanoshii na ~

モ チ (mochi)

モ チ (mochi) is a traditional Japanese rice cake! We have discussed this in our previous lessons. You can refresh your memory here.



つ き (tsuki)

つ き (tsuki) comes from the verb つ き ま す (tsuki ma su), which means to knead. The direct translation of モ チつ き would be “kneading mochi”, but it makes more sense when loosely translated as “making mochi”. The form of the verb つ き ま す (tsuki ma su) is called ren'yō-kei ( 連用 形 ).





楽 し い (tanoshii)

楽 し い (tanoshii) means fun. It is an i-adjective (or adjectival verb), known in Japanese as a 形容詞 (keiyōshi). It can be a tad bit confusing, but a good way to remember what keiyōshi are is that they are typically verbs that end with an -i.





な ~ (na)

な ~ (na) is a Japanese particle. な is a short (or truncated) form of な あ (na a), which is an interjection. When written casually, な あ is shortened to な, such as in 楽 し い な ~ In this phrase, な is followed by ~, a Japanese character that serves to lengthen the pronunciation. The pronunciation of な ~ would be "naa". In this case, the "na" particle is used to give more emphasis to the phrase. Luna-chan is really enjoying making mochi!

A few years later

"Making mochi is so boring..."

数 年 後 (す う ね ん ご)

suunengo

モ チ (も ち) つ き は つ ま ら な い な あ ......

Mochi tsuki wa tsumaranai naa ......

数 年 後 (suunengo)

数 年 後 (suunengo) means a few years later. To understand this phrase better, let’s break down the kanji one by one!

数 means number or numbers

年 is a kanji that represents years

後 means later.

If we put these three kanji together, we get a phrase that means "a few years later". By the way, when using 数 年 後, you do not have to specify the number of years.

Let's see what Luna-chan is saying!



モ チ - mochi





つ き - tsuki



は - ha

は (pronounced "wa") is a topic marker. We discussed this in previous lessons. It is used to identify what you are describing, so in this case, は is preceded by モ チつ き (mochi tsuki) which means は is describing making mochi.



つ ま ら な い - tsumaranai

つ ま ら な い (tsumaranai) is the negative form of the verb つ ま る (tsumaru). In this context, つまらない tsumaranai is translated to mean “boring” and indicates that Luna no longer enjoys making mochi.



な あ - na a

As we saw earlier, な あ (na a) is a particle that lends emphasis to the verb.

Let’s Review!

モ チ (も ち) つ き 楽 し い (た の し い) な ~

mochi tsuki tanoshii na ~

Making mochi is so fun

モ チ (も ち) つ き は つ ま ら な い な あ ......

mochi tsuki wa tsumaranai naa

Making mochi is so boring...

That is the end of today’s lesson! We hope you enjoyed learning more Japanese and reading our FULL MOON MAGIC manga. We will be back soon with the next part so we can continue learning more about Luna and her adventures while discovering the wonders of Japanese!



To be continued...

