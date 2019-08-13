ZenPop PlayStation 4 Giveaway!

We have a very special one-week-only promotion for you!

Register for a free ZenPop account before Friday, 23rd August for your chance to win one of 6 prizes, including a 2TB PlayStation 4.

Plus, get a $3 USD coupon you can use right away on any ZenPop pack.

Prizes

1st Prize

2TB Playstation 4 Pro

2nd - 6th Prizes

A ZenPop Pack (of your choice)

Terms and Conditions: Campaign ends 11:59 PM Friday, 23rd August (JST). To be eligible to win, you must be a registered ZenPop user (with a confirmed email address) and reside in a country outside of Japan. ZenMarket will cover the shipping fees, but is not responsible for any import fees or customs charges that may be incurred. The six winners will be randomly selected and contacted by Wednesday, 28th August. Prizes will be shipped to the eligible winner within ten days of release.

About ZenPop

ZenPop is a subscription service of ZenMarket, based in Osaka. Experience Japan through ZenPop's monthly boxes of ramen, sweets, snacks, and stationery with free worldwide shipping.

Current Packs

With a new theme every month, ZenPop's subscription boxes will help you discover all that Japan has to offer!

Ramen - Savory Spice

ZenPop's Ramen Pack includes 7 full-size bowls of authentic Japanese noodles. Enjoy big and bold flavors this month, like a Double Wasabi Yakisoba and Menshokunin Tantan Men. Learn more.

Stationery - Back to School

ZenPop's Stationery Pack includes 10 cute and high quality items from Japan's top brands, like Zebra, uni, Sarasa and more. Back to school season has started and this month's pack has everything you need to start the term right! Learn more.

Sweets - Matcha Delights

ZenPop's Sweets Packs include 15 different sweets and snacks for you to try every month! Experience the traditional flavors of Japan with their Matcha Delights Sweets Pack. Learn more.

Ramen + Sweets Mix - Zesty Summer

ZenPop's Ramen + Sweets Mix Pack offers the best of both worlds! Japan loves releasing limited edition snacks and now is the season for citrus. Enjoy a zesty summer with their current pack. Learn more.

