Happy Birthday to ZenPop!

ZenPop, the subscription box service from ZenMarket, is celebrating its third anniversary this October!

ZenPop curates monthly boxes of the very best Japanese ramen, sweets, snacks, and stationery and delivers to you direct from Osaka!

Giveaway Month

To celebrate their 3rd birthday, ZenPop is holding a huge giveaway month! All ZenPop subscribers in October have the chance to win an amazing prize every week!

Subscribe with coupon ZPFRIENDS19 and save $3 USD off your first ZenPop pack. Plus, all orders enjoy FREE worldwide shipping.

A Short History of ZenPop

October 2016: ZenPop launches with four debut subscription boxes - Sweets, Ramen, Stationery and Beauty!

February 2017: ZenPop introduces a Ramen + Sweets Mix Pack

July 2017: Plush toys of ZenPop's mascot, Luna, are created.

December 2017: Previous ZenPop packs become available on ZenPlus, at a discount

February 2018: ZenPop moves to a bigger warehouse

March 2018: ZenPop launches their French website

April 2018: ZenPop launches their Chinese (simplified and traditional) websites

September 2018: ZenPop launches its online manga, Full Moon Magic. The series is drawn by a Japanese manga artist, but the story is written by the ZenPop team!

March 2019: ZenPop switches to a subscription-only model.

June 2019: The 100th Full Moon Magic panel is published!

August 2019: ZenPop's Russian website launches

September 2019: ZenPop's Ramen Pack gets a brand new look!

October 2019: ZenPop's Kawaii Halloween Pack sells out in record time

Congratulations once again to ZenPop for 3 years of growth and success!

