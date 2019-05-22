Top 5 Daiwa Fishing Rods 2019

With a dazzling array of great fishing rods on the market, it can be hard to pick the perfect Daiwa rod for you. That’s why we are here. We’ve talked about the best Japanese fishing gear available, the best places to buy Japanese fishing tackle from, and our five favorite Japanese fishing reels. Today, we will be introducing our top Daiwa fishing rod collections picked by our ZenPlus team members.

Throughout this article, we will be rating each fishing rod depending on the type of material it is made of, the type of reel seat, and the ergonomics (comfortability) of the rod. Although we have tried to pick the best Daiwa fishing rods for various purposes, we highly recommend you ask yourself these questions before you purchase any rod:

What type of fish do you want to catch? What season/time do you plan to fish? Will you fish in a river, lake, ocean, etc.? Do you plan to fish on land or sea?



With all these questions answered, you will be able to start your search for a quality rod. Many fishers start with buying extremely low-priced rods assuming there isn’t much of a difference between the quality. Unaware that cheap rods can break easily and won’t help you catch a lot of fish, which isn’t good when you’re out at sea.

When picking a budget for your perfect fishing rod, please consider how much time you will spend fishing. If you know you will spend a lot of time fishing, then we suggest you start with a medium range rod and later buy an advanced one. If you’re a beginner, we highly recommend you start with a moderate action rod that will bend in the top half when you’ve caught a fish.

The Emeraldas X IL is light, durable, and responsive. This newly released rod combines contemporary design, technology, and stuns fishers all around the world.



Emeraldas X IL is an interline Eging Rod making it possible for you to concentrate on fishing without constantly worrying about your yarn getting tangled at night or during strong winds. The rod is reinforced by Daiwa’s latest carbon technology, “BRAIDING X” that suppresses and tightens the outer layers in an X shape with carbon tape. This new carbon technology allows high strength, reduced weight, and maximum density while keeping everything sensitive.

It is also built with a special interline water repellant coating that reduces the contact between water and the line. The unique interline leads to prolonged and precise casts and prevents clogging of the blank. If your rod gets dirty, you can flush the rod with clean water, and no dirt will remain within the blank.

Specification details:

Less Tangling

Even fishing pros get backlashes from time to time, but with this rod, you’ll be able to avoid them. The Daiwa Emeraldas Z IL is equipped with an elevated standard SiC ring that helps you guide the yarn and stop it from getting tangled so frequently.

Braiding X

Like a lot of other Daiwa fishing rods, the Emeraldas Z IL does not full short on its robust structure. In the above image, you can see Daiwa’s BRAIDING X carbon tape in action. Braiding X reinforces the blank and reduces blank twist while keeping the rod, light and powerful.

Fuji VSS Reel Seat

Slim and easy to grip Fuji VSS Reel seat ideal for spinning handles or match rod handles.

The Daiwa Liberty Club Iso-style is a standard draw-out rod that can target various fish on both land and sea. Perfect for catching horse mackerel, sardines, rockfish, black sea bream, and medinas. This all-purpose fishing rod is easy-to-use, has an outstanding durable design and can be widely used from fukase fishing to sabiki fishing.

The Daiwa Jig Caster is a shore jigging rod mainly used in fields where relatively light jigs (~3 oz) are required. This rod specializes in long throw ability and ease of closing, meaning, even lightweight jigs can be cast far.

It is the perfect rod for Shore Jigging thanks to it’s thick tubular and lightweight. What is required for shore jigging is a long throw. To aim at a faraway spot, it is necessary to have a long throw to reach the broadest possible range. With the Daiwa Jig Caster’s lightweight, thick tubular design you can throw far with absolute ease.

Although fishing with nylon lines is most common, for this rod we recommend you use PE lines to reach for the flight distance and sensitivity the Jig Caster has to offer. This rod is also equipped with a SiC guide ring that has been considered the “gold standard” of fishing rings for over 20 years. SiC guides are exceptionally well suited for light drags and/or big fish.



Specification details:

Lightweight thick tubular



Top SiC ring

If you’ve got a bit of money to spend and you’re really into eging, then we cannot recommend this rod enough. Daiwa’s Emeraldas line was created in 2005 as the world’s first dedicated eging Daiwa tackle. Since then, Daiwa Emeraldas has continued to drive the eging world with advanced technology and the latest methods while carefully considering the environment and game characteristics of the field.

Specification details:

Braiding X

A reinforced structure to suppress distortion that leads to power loss during rod operation by tightening the outer layer of the blank with carbon tape.

Improved Oval Reel Seat

Does your hand often get tired from fishing? This advanced reel seat has a slender, original shape that fits your hand perfectly, so you grip it comfortably all day.

K Guide

For most fishers, yarn tangling is one of the most unpleasant things about the sport, but with the K guide, all your entangled yarn will be released to the guide automatically. Eliminating yarn entanglement all together due to line slack and robust winds. But that’s not all; it also helps to improve the flight distance and line sensitivity. Take a look at the video below to see it in action.

If you’re looking for a cutting edge rod at a fantastic price then look no further than the Daiwa Ajing X. This Ajing rod was created from the design concept of Daiwa’s top brand “Tsukishita Bijin” that goes on the cutting edge of light SW lure fishing. The specifications are also enhanced, by including Daiwa’s “Braiding X” technology that improves the power and operability by suppressing the distortion of the rod. This is no doubt a perfect rod series for anyone looking to get started seriously.

Specification details:

Extremely easy to hold original Daiwa reel seat

Braiding X

A great tip for catching horse mackerel

