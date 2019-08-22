How To Buy From KAPITAL

KAPITAL is one of the most popular Japanese streetwear brands in the world, up there with names such as Yohji Yamamoto, A Bathing Ape (BAPE) and Comme Des Garçons. It started as a denim brand in the 1980s but has now grown into the epitome of Japanese street fashion popular for avant-garde designs and high-quality products. This has earned it fans all across the globe, including pop culture icons such as Pharrell, John Mayer, and A$AP Rocky.

If you are a fan of street style fashion or would like to check out different types of Japanese clothing brands, KAPITAL, and their sub-label KOUNTRY, is a great place to start.

Why Buy From KAPITAL

If you buy from the KAPITAL online store , you can be 100% certain that you are receiving an authentic product.





Buying brand-new KAPITAL items from Japan, while not cheap, is still much cheaper than buying from any other retailers outside of the country.

If you are looking to buy KAPITAL from Japan, we are here to help you! While they currently do not ship overseas, with the help of ZenMarket, you will be able to buy all your favorite items and have them shipped right to your doorstep.

How To Buy From KAPITAL

Step 1: Change the website language

The KAPITAL online store is entirely in Japanese, so to make it easier for you to understand the website, we recommend that you use Google Chrome. This will allow you to navigate the website in English by right-clicking and “Translate to English”. Please note that this translation is auto-generated, and is not 100% accurate.

Step 2: Search for your favorite items

If you already know what you are looking for, then you can search for it! To search for an item, please use the search field at the top-right of the page. For the best results, we recommend using keywords in Japanese. If you need tips on finding item names in Japanese, you can read our handy guide here.

You can also search using the drop-down search function just below the navigation bar. This allows you to search by size, color, and material. If you do not want to search but would prefer to see what is available, just browse the categories in the navigation bar.

Step 3: Browse the selection

When browsing through products, you will be able to see basic information about the item, such as the name and price. If you want, you can also choose to sort the order you are seeing the products, so you can see the newest products first etc. Additionally, to make it easier to shop, you can browse other categories with an expanded menu up top.

Step 4: Find out more about your desired item(s)

Once you have found items that you are interested in, click on it to be brought to the product page. Here, you will see more information about the item. The price (with tax) will be displayed, as well as the item description, including what materials are used. If you scroll down, there will be a size chart that will help you make a decision on what size is appropriate for your frame. For many KAPITAL items, people like to wear them oversized.

Step 5: Order with ZenMarket!

Ready to order? This is where we come in! Don’t fret about ordering your items in Japanese. Instead, head over to our website and login, or register a free account here. After that, just copy and paste the item URL into the search bar of our website, input item details (size, color, etc.) into the pop-up box and voila! The item is added to your cart.

For more help on buying from ZenMarket, check out our tutorial here.

Start Shopping on KAPITAL Japan

