100 New Local Payment Methods Added

We have great news for you all!

We recently added 7 new payment methods, Cryptocurrencies, and Transferwise as new ways to add funds to your account.



We are now adding even more flexible payment options!

We have adopted dLocal Payments and have welcomed around 100 new payment methods to ZenMarket (depending on location).

Many new bank and cash payment options have been added, and you now have the option to choose your billing country in the Add funds panel.

We would like all of you to log into your account and update your billing country to see the new methods available, as shown in the following photo:

As you can see in the example above, by selecting your correct billing country you will unlock payments that may be exclusive to where you live.

Please select your billing country to see all the new options available.

We hope this will be of great help and offer even more flexibility when shopping with us!





Thank you for your trust and constant understanding.



Best regards,



ZenMarket Team