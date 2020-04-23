How do I make a payment using cryptocurrencies on ZenMarket?

INDEX

1. Add funds with cryptocurrency

Adding cryptocurrency to your ZenMarket account is very simple and easy. You just need to log in as usual and click on Add funds on the top right of the page.

Scroll down and you will see the cryptocurrency option.





ZenMarket uses Coingate, a popular payment gateway for many cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. We currently charge a deposit fee of 5%.

Click on the icon and a pop-up window will appear.

Here you can choose the amount in Japanese Yen you would like to add to your account. On the right-hand side, you will see the Japanese Yen equivalent in BTC by default. You can click on the BTC button to see its value in LTC or ETH.

Click on Continue and you will be redirected to Coingate's transaction page.

2. Select your payment currency

On the top of the page, next to Payment for ZenMarket, you will be able to see your email address and you the actual amount needed to be paid in JPY (Japanese Yen). Below that, you will have to select the cryptocurrency you want to use.

For example, if you choose to select Bitcoin, you will have to enter an email address below (for the invoice), and click on Pay with Bitcoin.

A new window will show and you will see a countdown timer of 20 minutes, giving you plenty of time to make your transaction.

Manually select and copy the Bitcoin address from the CoinGate invoice to your wallet OR click the copy button, and paste the invoice Bitcoin address in your wallet.

Finalize the payment by pressing the “Send” button in your wallet OR by scanning the QR code on the invoice with your mobile Bitcoin wallet.

Your transaction is paid and confirmed!

Note that If you are making a small transaction, it will be confirmed immediately. But if the transaction is larger, you may have to wait for it to be confirmed by the Bitcoin network.

INVOICE EXPIRED

If this happened before you are sent a transaction, don't worry, just start the above process again.

3. Check your transaction

After you've made your transaction, go back to My Account, click on the Payments tab to check your balance history.

4. How to withdraw my cryptocurrency or get a refund?

Unfortunately, at this moment, you cannot make any withdrawals or ask for any refunds from cryptocurrency you deposit. We are currently working with Coingate to address this issue, you will be notified once this option becomes available.

We hope that reading this quick guide has helped you understand how to add cryptocurrency to your ZenMarket account.

If you encounter any issues, don't hesitate to reach out to us here.

The ZenMarket team

About ZenMarket

Most Japanese online retailers don’t ship internationally, but we solve this problem. We buy, consolidate and ship Japanese goods to your address. Our goal is to make buying Japanese goods online as smooth as possible. We have integrated the biggest Japanese online shopping websites: Rakuten, Amazon and Yahoo! Auctions. You can also make purchases from any other Japanese online shop or auction with us. Just add an item URL from the desired product page to the cart and place the order.

Follow us on our Social Media