Where to Buy the Japanese Animal Crossing Consoles (Switch & 3DS)

Animal Crossing (Dōbutsu no Mori) is one of the most beloved Japanese video game series of all time. With a large fanbase all around the world, there is a high demand for the Japanese Animal Crossing consoles. Furthermore, some of these consoles and merchandise are exclusive to Japan and can’t be purchased outside of the country. For those of you looking to get your hands on the hardware, this article will explain where you can buy both the Japanese Animal Crossing 3DS consoles and the Animal Crossing Switch console online. Please Note: The Nintendo 3DS and 2DS consoles are region locked. This means without modding the consoles, you can only play Japanese games on Japanese consoles.

Japanese Animal Crossing 3DS and 2DS Consoles

Since Nintendo announced that they were discontinuing production for the 3DS and focusing their efforts on the Switch, it is likely that prices for themed 2DS and 3DS consoles will go up. You should definitely snatch one of these Animal Crossing consoles before they are all gone.

Nintendo 3DS LL

The Animal Crossing 3DS LL comes with the game pre-installed and a simple cover design. Manufacturing for this console has ceased, and there are few left on the market. It is available on Amazon Japan.

‘New’ Nintendo 2DS LL

This simple, yet elegantly designed Animal Crossing 2DS LL is currently available on Amazon Japan. This set comes with the Animal Crossing: New Leaf game pre-installed and an Amiibo card.

‘New’ Nintendo 3DS This 3DS console pack comes with cover plates decorated with numerous iconic characters from the game. It is available on Amazon Japan.

‘New’ Nintendo 3DS LL Happy Home Designer Pack

This pack includes the Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer Game pre-installed, an Amiibo card, and 6 AR cards.

It is available on Amazon Japan.

Japanese Animal Crossing Switch Console

Being the first-ever Animal Crossing Switch console, this package is in incredibly high demand all over the world. The package includes:

Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch console Animal Crossing themed dock Pastel blue and green Joy Cons Joy Con grip Joy Con wrist straps Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-installed on console



Because of manufacturing and shipping complications due to the Coronavirus, Nintendo has ceased preorders for the console on the official Japanese Nintendo Store. At the moment there are no listings of the console on Amazon Japan. If you are looking to purchase the Japanese Animal Crossing Switch Console, keep an eye out on Yahoo Auctions for future updates.

Read more: How to use Yahoo! Auctions Japan

Hopefully this guide helped you find the Japanese Animal Crossing 3DS or Animal Crossing Switch console you were looking for. Need a Japanese shipping address for your purchase? Use Zenmarket to fulfill your order!

About ZenMarket Japan

“Most Japanese online retailers don’t ship internationally, but we solve this problem. We buy, consolidate and ship Japanese goods to your address. Our goal is to make buying Japanese goods online as smooth as possible. We have integrated the biggest Japanese online shopping websites: Rakuten, Amazon, and Yahoo! Auctions. You can also make purchases from any other Japanese online shop or auction with us. Just add an item URL from the desired product page to the cart and place the order.” — From the website about section.

Follow us on our Social Media