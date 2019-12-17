How to buy Golf equipment in Japan

Golf, one of the most popular leisure activities in the world. Who wouldn't want to play a round of golf? Lush beautiful fields, great weather, challenging yourself alone or bonding with others, and getting exercise all at the same time. There is nothing better than golfing in your free time be it alone, amongst friends, or with family.

History of Golf and Japan

Japan has a storied history of metallurgy which is the science/engineering of working with metals. Particularly in the art of swordsmithing. Japan is revered around the world for its ability to work with metals and create swords. However, what most people don't know is that most swordsmiths have transitioned to working on golf clubs since the early 1900s.

Today some of the biggest brands in golf are Japanese brands from Bridgestone and their partnership with greats such as Tiger Woods to Mizuno and their partnership with greats such as Eddie Pepperell. JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) golf equipment has developed a huge following in the golfing world. The Japanese penchant for detail and quality is ever-present in their ability to make golf equipment.

BRIDGESTONE

We begin our list with Bridgestone, yes, that Bridgestone. While they are known first and foremost as a Tire and auto parts maker brand, they also have a strong reputation for making golf equipment. Particularly, their Tour B balls are known as some of the best golf balls for all golfers and have become almost a necessity.

Mizuno

Mizuno has a strong reputation in the sporting world for making high quality and durable sporting goods. The sport of golf is no exception. Mizuno is considered one of the leaders in blade-style irons. These particular irons are known to give golfers the control and lift they desire. Recently, the Mizuno MP-20 iron set was voted as one of the top overall iron sets for golfing.

Miura

The Miura brand is in a league of its own. This company's fabled history spans hundreds of years in the swordsmithing industry. In the 1950's they decided to take their skill, history, and tradition into the golfing world. Today they are one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to creating hand-crafted and custom-fitted golfing equipment. The Miura way is so rooted in tradition that none of their irons are mass-produced and their Miura MC-501 irons are considered some of the top pure-iron clubs for all golfers.

Honma

The Honma brand may not be as old as some of the other names on the list; however, craftsmanship is at the core of the company from its inception over 60 years ago. Their drivers are considered some of the best in the golfing world and their TWorld series is a must for any golfer from beginner to expert.

The beauty of JDM golfing equipment stretches across the entire world of golf. These brands are just the tip of the iceberg in some of the best quality golf equipment coming out of Japan. You can get all your golfing needs, be they brand new or used and in amazing condition, all on ZenMarket.

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Access golf equipment directly on ZenMarket

Yes, that's right. You read the title correctly. YOU can buy golf equipment on ZenMarket. You can buy your golf equipment directly on ZenMarket through Rakuten, Yahoo! Auctions, and more. What makes ZenMarket so great is that you can do this English or any of the other 9 languages we support.

2. Search for your favorite Japanese products

Our Rakuten page has tons of quality golfing equipment for you to start browsing; however, if you already know what you want, you can simply search for it directly. To find the items you are looking for, use the search bar located on the top of our website. Remember to select “Rakuten” from the drop-down list. You can also further refine your search results using our filter. Simply click “All” and filter by category.

Furthermore, our Yahoo! Auctions page also possesses tons of amazing golfing equipment for you to browse as well. All you have to do is simply search for it directly. To find the items you are looking for, use the search bar located on the top of our website. Remember to select “Yahoo! Auctions” from the drop-down list.

3. Browse all available listings

Because there are thousands of stores on Rakuten, you might have to look through thousands of listings! However, on the left sidebar, you can further refine your search in order to properly locate exactly what you are looking for.

4. Find out more about the item

When you have found items that you like and would like to purchase, clicking on it will bring you the product page. Here, you will find more information about the item as well as make any specifications to the item that you wish.

5. Add items to your cart

Ready to buy? Some of the things you can do are change the quantity of your item as well as add comments about your order. Once finished, simply click “Add to Cart.”

Once those steps are completed, it is now time for the ZenMarket team to go work so, sit back, relax and wait for our operators to confirm your item price and availability. After that, we will work to get your item out to you in a timely manner. If this is your first time shopping with ZenMarket, please feel free to read our How To Use ZenMarket guide to have a better idea of how our service works.

