How To Buy From CAPCOM Japan

CAPCOM is one of the most successful Japanese video game developers in the world! Since it was founded in the late 1970s, it has developed much-loved game franchises including the iconic Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Resident Evil.

If you’re a fan of CAPCOM, then you already know that some of CAPCOM’s games are only available in Japan. There are also many limited-edition versions of their popular titles, as well as incredible merchandise, on their CAPCOM online store. If you do not live in Japan, how can you get your hands on these amazing goodies?

The answer is easier than you think! With ZenMarket, you will be able to buy all your favourite products from CAPCOM Japan and have them shipped to your doorstep. Plus, if you spend over 8,000JPY at the CAPCOM online store, domestic shipping is free! Read on to find out how.

Step-by-Step Tutorial

Step 1: Translate the website

Head on over to the CAPCOM online store and you will see that the entire website is in Japanese. If you use Google Chrome, though, you can very easily have it translated into English. Just right-click and select “Translate into English” (for some computers, it might just say “Translate” and you will choose the language after). Please note that these translations are automatically generated and are not 100% accurate.







Step 2: Search for your favorite CAPCOM goods

Once the website is translated, it should be easier for you to browse! If you already know what you want, then you can start by searching for your items using the search bar. Just click on the magnifying glass in the navigation bar and the search bar will pop up. You will get the best results if you search in Japanese. If you don’t know Japanese, don’t worry! We’ve put together a handy guide on searching for items using Japanese keywords.

Want to just browse the site? You can use the navigation bar, which is already helpfully translated into English, or scroll further down the page to see items by popular titles, new products, etc.







Step 3: Browse the selection

There are hundreds of items to browse through, so take your time to go through it and pick out items that you like. When you click on a category (e.g. the popular fighting game, Street Fighter), you will see a picture, the product name, as well as a price. If you want to get a closer look at the items, click either on the photo or the product name. Clicking the red button adds the item to your cart. Nothing bad will happen if you click it, of course.

Step 4: Find out more item details







When you have found an item that you are interested in purchasing, click on it to be brought to the product page. Here, you’ll be able to see more information about the item. For example, with pre-order items, you will see when reservations are accepted until, when the items will ship out, and more! If you scroll down the page, you can also see product specifications, including materials, size, etc.

Step 5: Order with ZenMarket!

Ready to order? This is where we come in! You don’t have to add items to your cart or worry about ordering in Japanese. Instead, head over to our website and log-in. If you don’t have an account, you can register here (it only takes a few seconds!). After that, just copy the item URL and paste it into our search bar! A pop-up will appear where you can input additional details if needed, and then just click “Add to Cart”!

For more information on buying from ZenMarket, please read our tutorial here.







Start Shopping on CAPCOM Japan

Follow us #zenmarket