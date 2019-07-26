How To Buy From Rakuten Japan: A Complete Guide

Rakuten Ichiba, simply known by many as Rakuten, is one of the largest online shopping platforms in the world! As the largest e-commerce platform in Japan, it is one of the best places to find exclusive Japanese products, including the best Japanese fashion, latest gadgets, unique stationery, and gorgeous skincare.

Why Buy From Rakuten Japan

What are the advantages of buying from Rakuten Japan?

Firstly, Rakuten Japan has over 42,000 online stores listed on its website, including popular online retailers like Surugaya, DHC, Book-off, and more! If you are looking for a Japanese product, odds are, Rakuten has it. Many stores on Rakuten also offer free domestic shipping for orders above a certain amount (usually around 5,000JPY), which means you save more!

Want to start shopping on Rakuten Japan? We know that buying from a Japanese online marketplace can be difficult, especially if you do not speak Japanese. With ZenMarket, buying from Rakuten Japan is easy. Read on to find out how!

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Access Rakuten directly on ZenMarket







You heard us right! You can shop Rakuten directly on ZenMarket, without the hassle of going onto another website. To make it easier for you to shop, we have integrated Rakuten Japan onto our website. This means that you can browse all your favorite Japanese products in any language available on ZenMarket, such as English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and more!

Pssst! In order to buy from Rakuten Japan on our website, you will need to have an account. If you are not already registered, don’t forget to sign up here. It only takes a few seconds!

2. Search for your favorite Japanese products

Our Rakuten page has tons of fun categories for you to start browsing, but if you already know what you want, you can simply search for it! To find the items you are looking for, use the search bar located on the top of our website. Remember to select “Rakuten” from the drop-down list. You can also further refine your search results using our filter. Simply click “All” and filter by category.

If you are having difficulty finding the item you are looking for, try using some of our handy tips.

3. Browse the available listings

As previously mentioned, there are thousands of stores on Rakuten, which means you might have to look through thousands of listings! On the results page, you will see the product image as well as the price in JPY.

If you are having trouble finding the item you are looking for, you can try to refine it by filtering using any of the filters in the sidebar!

4. Find out more about the item

When you have found items that you like and would like to purchase, simply click on it to be brought to the product page.

Here, you will find more information about the item, such as more photos, available colors, item descriptions, and more. Please note that item descriptions are automatically translated from Japanese and are not 100% accurate.

There are also tons of other information that might be useful for you on this page. For example, you can choose to check out the item page directly on Rakuten (if you prefer, for any reason), see what else the seller has for sale, or even put in a request to customer service to ask a question about the item.

5. Add items to your cart

Ready to buy? When adding to your cart, you can change the quantity, as well as add comments about your order. Then, simply click “Add to Cart”! If you are not yet ready to purchase the item, you can also add it to your watchlist.

Now just sit back, relax and wait for our operators to confirm your item price and availability. If this is your first time shopping with ZenMarket, please feel free to read our How To Use ZenMarket guide to have a better idea of how our service works.

Start Shopping on Rakuten Japan

