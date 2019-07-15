SUMMER CAMPAIGN NOW ON! Only
ZenMarket Summer Campaign! ¥100 Service Fees

Summer's here! Celebrate the season with the ZENMARKET SUMMER CAMPAIGN! From 15th July 4:00 PM JST until 18th July 4:00 PM JST, our service fees for auctions and shops will be reduced a sweat-inducing 66% from 300JPY to only 100JPY on all items! Is there something you've been eyeing? Well, it's time to buy it! 

 

Please note that for the ¥100 service fees to apply, your items have to be checked and paid for by the end of the campaign. If they are not paid for by 4:00 PM JST on 18th July, service fees will be reverted to ¥300.  

 

 

Start Shopping Now:

Buy from Rakuten with ZenMarket!

Buy from Amazon JP with ZenMarket!

Buy from Yahoo Auctions Japan with ZenMarket!

Yahoo Auctions

 

 

Popular Stores

Buy from ZOZOTOWN with ZenMarket! Buy from UNIQLO with ZenMarket! Buy from Surugaya with ZenMarket! Buy from Pokemon Center Online with ZenMarket!Buy from Sanrio Japan with ZenMarket! Buy from Animate with ZenMarket!Buy from BicCamera with ZenMarket!Caster house

 

 Check Out Hundreds of Other Stores!

 

 

New to ZenMarket?

Shopping on ZenMarket is easy! If you are buying from Rakuten, Amazon Japan or Yahoo Auctions, you can browse and add to cart all on our website. For all other online stores, simply copy and paste the URL into our search bar, wait for the pop-up, and click “Add” to have the item added to your cart. To find out more about buying on ZenMarket, read our blog here. You can also read about how to bid on Yahoo Auctions here.

 

