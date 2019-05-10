English
Fashion

Which Kawaii Character is your Perfect Match?

This quiz is brought to you by ZenPop, a service of ZenMarket.

If you’ve ever tried speed dating, you’ll know that you can meet some, shall we say, interesting characters! And it’s no different at our Sanrio and San-X speed date night!

Unfortunately, none of their popular characters could make it tonight - Gudetama had a cooking class and Rilakkuma promised Kaoru that he’d go to a spin class.

Luckily for you, four of their lesser-known characters were available. They're a little weird, but just as cute!

Take our Kawaii Characters Speed Date quiz to find your perfect match!

Find all your favorite Sanrio and San-X characters in ZenPop’s Kawaii Characters Stationery Pack, which includes 10 cute and high-quality Japanese stationery products.

If we caught you in the middle of a workout, it'd look like this:
What's your favorite body part?
What's your go-to midnight snack?
What's your spirit animal?
What was your ex's worst character flaw?

