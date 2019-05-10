Which Kawaii Character is your Perfect Match?

This quiz is brought to you by ZenPop, a service of ZenMarket.
If you’ve ever tried speed dating, you’ll know that you can meet some, shall we say, interesting characters! And it’s no different at our Sanrio and San-X speed date night!
Unfortunately, none of their popular characters could make it tonight - Gudetama had a cooking class and Rilakkuma promised Kaoru that he’d go to a spin class.
Luckily for you, four of their lesser-known characters were available. They're a little weird, but just as cute!
Take our Kawaii Characters Speed Date quiz to find your perfect match!
If we caught you in the middle of a workout, it'd look like this:
What's your favorite body part?
What's your go-to midnight snack?
What's your spirit animal?
What was your ex's worst character flaw?
Shiri Rappers
Shiri Rappers

Your date is not just one person, but a whole group! 'But' is the keyword here, because they are in fact a group of ''butt fairies!'' You'll never feel sad again, as upon hearing your cry, the Shiri Rappers will magically appear to hula hoop/rap your worries away! Shiri Rappers were created by Sanrio in 2013. Their name comes from the Japanese oshiri (butt) and the English "rappers". They're a random crew resembling food items, insects and other objects with their trademark butt line on the front of their bodies! They're full of surprises, creative and quirky. If you're looking for a lil' bit of magic in your life, then you've hit the jackpot!
Ginshari
Ginshari

This feisty guy might be little, but he lives large! Born in 2002 to San-X, Ginshari hasn't grown over a centimetre, despite sticking to a solid all-carb diet. He's spent his lifetime trying to avoid a pair of chopsticks, which has given him a real fighting spirit and a great bod! When he tires out, you can always count on him to have a second wind - just add water! If you're partial to a bit of intellectual chit-chat over a glass of sake/rice wine, then Ginshari is your man. He spent his early years trying to save Japan from recession and loves to regale his dates with his legal jargon and know-how. Just remember, good things come in small packages and you've got yourself a real prize here!
Heysuke
Heysuke

This mysterious, smiling-faced (or angry-faced?!) Sanrio character was born on the 1st January 2000. Their name Heysuke (へーすけ) translates to English as "toe". This body-positive baby doesn't like labels - is it a boy or girl - but loves to hit the gym, as long as they have their shoulder muscle-relaxing patches. Some may say Heysuke is a little tough, we think they're really a big soft bunny on the inside. Others may even say they are too quick to anger, we say they're passionate! While there may be many fish in the sea, this one is definitely the youngest. Great catch!
Sabokappa
Sabokappa

This sharp-dressing cactus is actually a water spirit. He loves to hang out with his friends and pet Piyokichi, but never says no to an adventure, especially if it involves water. He's used to dealing with a bit of extra baggage, having to carry his pot around with him whenever he goes out, so yours would be more than welcome! Sometimes he feels a little out of place, as he hates the heat and loves water, but he's used to persevering when things get tough. He'll never desert you!