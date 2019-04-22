ZenMarket Credit System - FAQ

In 2018, we introduced our ZenMarket Credit System to thank all our loyal customers for their continued patronage of our service. As we continue to grow and serve more customers, we would like to take this opportunity to further explain our credit system.

1. What is the credit system?

When logging into your account, you might have noticed that next to your balance, you now have a "Credit Limit". What does this mean? Well, ZenMarket credits are allocated to you by us for your purchases and auctions. It functions like a credit card and allows you to pay for items or bids without first adding funds. After making a purchase on credit, you will have up to 1 month to repay the amount owed to ZenMarket.

The amount of credits you are allocated is recalculated on the 1st of every month. Credits are granted based on the number of parcels you have shipped with us in the last 12 calendar months.

This grid is available here.

For example, if you send three parcels between February 1 and January 31 of the previous year, you will have 5,000 JPY of credit as of February 1 of this year.

2. How do I find out how much credit I have?



To find out how much credit you have, simply log into your account. At the top-right of the page, next to where your balance is, you will see a "Credit Limit". For example, in the image below, the account has 20,000JPY in credit. If you do not see this, it means that you currently do not have any credits.

3. How do I use my credit?

Credits can be used just like funds, except that it can only be used for purchases and bids. It cannot be used to pay for international shipping costs or shipping insurance.

For example, if you have 20,000JPY in credits and 10,000JPY in funds like in the example below, you can purchase items or make bids of up to 30,000JPY.

4. What can I pay for or not pay for with credit?

You can use credits to pay for everything (item costs, domestic shipping costs, ZenMarket service fees, and extra packaging fees for large products) except for international shipping and insurance costs.



5. Can I use my credit without using my balance?

This is not possible. If you have money in your account, it will always be used first, with the balance being covered by your credits.

For example, if you buy an item worth 15,000JPY with 20,000JPY in credit and 10,000JPY in funds, you will have -5,000JPY in your balance. This is because all of your funds have been used to pay for the item and the missing 5,000JPY was offset by your credits. You can still use up to an additional 15,000JPY without having to add funds, but please note that you are not allowed to ship items with a negative balance in your account.

6. Do I have to pay back anything I buy with credit?

Yes, in the same way you must pay for anything you buy with a credit card, you must repay anything bought with ZenMarket credits.

7. How much time do I have to pay back any credits I used?

You have a maximum of 1 month to repay the negative balance from the day of your transaction. Please also note that we cannot ship items to anyone with a negative balance, so if you would like to ship out any packages, please ensure you repay the credit amount.

8. I bought two items with credit but would like to receive item B first. Can I repay for item B and have it shipped to me?

No, as a rule, we cannot ship items to anyone who has a negative balance on their account. You will need to repay all the credit you have used before we can ship your items out with no exception.

9. Is there a charge for using the credit?

No, there is no charge for using the credit system. All you have to ensure is that you refund the credit amount that you have used before you send your package. You have up to 1 month to do so.

10. I am worried about the unauthorized use of my credits. Is it possible to reduce my credit amount?

Yes, we can reduce it. Just contact us via your account message chat and let us know how much credit you would prefer to have and we will adjust it accordingly!

11. I do not have many parcels shipped but each package contains many expensive items and I am a good customer. Can you increase my credit amount?

At this moment, our credit system is calculated automatically by a system based on the number of parcels shipped and there are no plans to change this. While we appreciate your loyalty, we are unable to adjust your credit amount. Thank you for your understanding.

12. I sent 5 parcels, and my credit remains at 5,000 yen. What is wrong?

Please read the points below to understand how our system works.

1. How long has it been since today and the day your 5th parcel was sent?

Our system recalculates the amount of credits in your account on the first day of every month based on the number of parcels sent until the last day of the previous month. For example, on the 1st of February 2019, the system will calculate the number of parcels sent between 1st February 2018 - 31st January 2019 (12 calendar months). Please note that credits will not be recalculated in the middle of the month or on the day you ship your 5th parcel.

2. Have the 5 parcels all been shipped within the past 12 calendar months?

Credits are awarded based on the number of packages sent in the last 12 calendar months, not the total number of packages sent since you have registered.

For example, the credit amount allocated for April 1, 2019 is based on the number of shipments made between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

In addition, you can see the number of packages sent in the last 12 months via this page .

We hope that we have been able to answer all your questions about our credit system! If you still have any doubts or further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us by contacting us here.

