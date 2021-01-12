Anime Gift Ideas for the Otaku in your Life (2021)

In this list, we will go over some of the best anime-themed items you can get for your otaku friends or family.

Since DVDs and Blu-ray box sets are among the most common ideas out there, we will focus on anime gift ideas other than box sets.

While hardcore fans still love receiving anime DVDs and Blu-ray sets, physical media is slowly becoming extinct.

At the same time, purchasing these items come with some added hassles. Certain discs are region locked and don’t work in media players manufactured in other countries.

But don’t fret! There are many more anime gift ideas out there.

1. Mugs + Thermoses

Whether the person you’re buying for is a coffee drinker or a tea lover, an anime-themed mug from a title they love is one of the best go-to anime gifts for practically any occasion.

There is a huge catalog of anime-themed mugs on Amazon. However, for the highest quality and most variety, buying straight from Japanese sellers and websites is the way to go.

One great Japanese anime merchandise site to check out is Animate.

It is one of the largest and most well-known anime shops in the country.

Also, if the person you’re buying for is a lover of all things Ghibli, be sure to check out the mugs available on the official Ghibli online store.

2. Anime Music Box

A great novelty gift idea is a music box with one of the main theme songs from a popular anime.

These anime music boxes are great to display on your desk at home or at the office!

They have both great display appeal and a strong nostalgia factor for the otaku in your life.

One important thing to note is the difference between “hand-crank” and “wind-up” music boxes.

With hand-crank music boxes, the song will only play while you turn the crank.

Whereas with wind-up music boxes, you turn the handle or crank to wind up the box, and then you release it and the music will play automatically.

Wind-up music boxes are better, but they’re also more expensive.

3. Anime Figurines

Some of the most hardcore anime fans are those who have shelves filled with figures of their favorite characters.

Anime figures are so collectible that there are stores dedicated to them in the otaku paradises of Akihabara and Nakano Broadway.

Even if the person you’re buying for isn’t a huge collector, an anime figurine can be a great item for them to give their desk a little color at work or liven up their bedroom.

There are tons of places where you can buy figures online, including Amazon, and Animate. If you want to ensure you’re buying the best quality, try to find official sites of the anime publisher or developer, such as the Ghibli Store or Jump Shop.

4. Anime Neckties and Tie Clips

Nothing says semi-formal like a necktie with an anime-themed pattern.

For those who like wearing ties but don’t want to seem overdressed, a tie with a huge Pikachu or Totoro on it is the perfect middle ground.

You can find neckties and tie clips with a variety of anime patterns and characters to help liven up your attire.

Check out Pokemon Center neckties and novelty tie clips on Amazon to get started.

5. Stationery

If you’re looking to strike a balance between fun and practical, anime stationery is a safe bet.

The stationery industry in Japan is like no other in the world.

In Japanese dollar stores (100 yen stores) and department stores, you can find pens, notebooks, post-it notes, and more with the most popular anime characters out there.

Luckily, there are numerous places online where you can get this merch. For example, you can find official anime-themed pens on the online Jump Shop and other Japanese online stores.

We hope that this list of anime gift ideas helps you find the perfect present for the otaku in your life.

Please note that some of the websites mentioned above may not ship to your country. If that is the case, don’t worry.

