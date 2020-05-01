Courier Shipping - 10% Off Extended

The ZenMarket team wanted to thank you all for the amazing amount of understanding and support the community has provided over the last few weeks.

We understand the current COVID-19 situation has affected us all, creating uncertainty with regards to shipping options like Japan Post and longer waiting times for parcels to arrive.

During the month of April, ZenMarket decided to pay 10% of all courier shipping fees to help cover the increased cost of shipping the community had been facing due to COVID-19 and give more users access to reliable shipping options during this time.

With further shipping restrictions being put into place for countries like the USA, many of you have reached out to ZenMarket and asked whether we could extend this period of support.

[You can keep up to date with all the latest changes to shipping due to COVID-19 over at our Live Blog here: Live Blog.]

We have listened to your concerns and we are happy to announce today, that ZenMarket will continue to pay 10% of your courier shipping fees until May 31st!

This means until May 31st, when you ship with one of the available couriers on our website (DHL, UPS, FedEx), you will receive an automatic 10% discount on shipping fees on parcels for international shipping.

Please continue to keep in mind that some of these couriers do have restrictions on items that can be shipped with them.

This means that certain forbidden items are unable to be shipped through these couriers and we ask you to take extra care that items you are trying to have shipped, do not fall into these categories.

To make things easier for you, we have linked before a comprehensive list of items that are currently forbidden by courier services: Forbidden items list

The team here at ZenMarket will do everything it can to support the community whenever able, however, at this moment in time, it is unlikely that we will be able to extend this shipping discount past May 31st.

This 10% discount on courier services through ZenMarket will be for a Limited Time Only and we ask that you take advantage of it while it is still available.

Keep in mind it can take up to 2 days to build an international parcel, so to avoid disappointment on missing out, make sure to start creating international parcels through your accounts by May 29th at the latest, just to be safe.

As always, the team here at ZenMarket wished all of you to remain safe and healthy during this time - Keep washing those hands and protecting vulnerable members of our community by staying indoors when possible.

Stay Safe 💙