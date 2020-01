All Parcels Sent Via FedEx To Europe: 50% Discount!

Dear customers:

We have news for all of you. On this occasion, we want to tell you that, starting this January, 2020, all parcels sent via FedEx to Europe will get a 50% discount compared to last year's prices!

Important: the 50% discount began to apply from parcels completed after January 7, 2020.

We will keep you up to date with all the news that comes up.

As always, thanks for trusting us and for the constant support.

Kind regards,

The ZenMarket Team

Follow us on our Social Media