2019 Zen TOP 5 of the Year

It's that time of the year again. That time where we look back on or try to forget 2019. Some of us move forward to 2020 by taking part in big and elaborate gatherings whilst some prefer the quiet and comfort of their own home. Regardless of how you choose to bring welcome 2020, one thing is certain, it is that time when we can begin anew and create a new "you" if you so choose.

First let me say, a lot happened in 2019; however, we cannot begin to say how grateful we are for every single one of you! Thank you for sharing our site with your friends and family and for continually supporting our service. We're fortunate to have such brilliant customers like you. We're always working hard to add new features and continuing to improve our service.

With that said, let's get into the TOP 5 blogs of 2019 brought to you by ZenMarket.

1. THE TOP 10 JAPANESE STREETWEAR BRANDS YOU NEED TO KNOW OF



Japan is one of the best places to find high-quality streetwear. Ever since A Bathing Ape (BAPE) exploded onto the scene in the early 1990s, the world has become more and more familiar with Japanese streetwear brands. You will find them on some of your favorite celebrities, from YouTube stars like PewDiePie to rapper-songwriter Cardi B.

2. TOP 10 JAPANESE DENIM BRANDS



Japanese jeans products are in a league of their own. When it comes to making Japanese jeans, every little detail is carefully considered, from lining the inseam to roomy belt loops. However, which Japanese jean brands should you invest in and how can you buy them? Here are our Top 10 Japanese denim brands.

3. FORTUNE CAT MANEKI NEKO



Fortune Cat is known as Maneki Neko in Japanese, which means “beckoning cat.” The cat has its paw raised as if it’s waving in good fortune for its owners. Other common monikers include Lucky Cat, Money Cat, and Welcoming Cat.

4. TOP 8 TRADITIONAL JAPANESE TOYS



Over the years technology has evolved faster and faster. Nowadays, instead of going out and being active, more and more people are opting to spend time on their phones browsing the internet and playing games. However, in Japan, these eight traditional Japanese toys have proven to stand the test of time.



5. THE 7 BEST JAPANESE THERMOSES



Whether you want to keep something hot or cold, thermoses are the way to go. What's special about Japanese thermoses? A quality Japanese thermos lasts for years. Not only will it work for years, but it is also incredibly durable.

Once again, to all of you from the ZenMarket Family: HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Thank you to all of our readers, customers, and supporters who have helped us to grow. We can't wait to share even more helpful blogs with you in 2020. We are wishing you the best in 2020.

