A Complete Guide To Fortune Cat Maneki Neko

If you've ever visited Japan, chances are you might have stumbled upon one of these unique cat figurines with their paws raised. They are usually found displayed on the cash register inside stores and restaurants, and they are known as maneki-neko (招き猫).

CONTENTS

What is maneki-neko?

Maneki (招き) comes from a Japanese verb, maneku (招く), which means "to beckon", while neko (猫) means cat. Therefore, the most literal translation for maneki-neko in English is “a beckoning cat”. The cat has its paw raised as if it’s waving in good fortune for its owners. Other common monikers include Japanese Lucky Cat, Money Cat, and Welcoming Cat.

There are different stories about the origin of maneki-neko. Although the exact origin is not known, the first record on this good luck charm can be found in an old document dated back to 1852!

Also, did you know that Meowth from the famous Pokémon franchise was inspired by maneki-neko?

The meaning behind every gesture

There is actually a meaning behind which paw the cat is holding up.

Right paw raised: To invite money and good fortune (usually for businesses)

Left paw raised: To invite customers or people

Some suggest the right and left paws both invite business-related prosperity, but that the left paw is for businesses of the night, such as bars, geisha houses, and restaurants. The use of maneki-neko in homes is more recent.

Both paws raised: To invite protection for home or business

Also, the basic accessories of this Japanese lucky cat also have a special significance.

Coin: Signifies wealth and material abundance

Bib and bell: May relate to protection, as well as wealth and material abundance (showing respect and veneration for the cat, caring for the cat and keeping it warm, displaying wealth, gold bell as a symbol of treasure -either material or non-material).

The meaning behind every color

While you will most commonly see a white maneki-neko with orange and black spots, there are quite a few color variations and each of them holds a special meaning.

Calico: Traditional color combination, considered to be the luckiest

White: Happiness, purity, and positive things to come

Gold: Wealth and prosperity

Black: Wards off evil spirits

Red: Success in love and relationships

Green: Good health

Maneki-neko can also be found holding gourds, prayer tablets, daikon radishes, and ingots. These items also represent wealth and good luck.

Regardless of the name, legend, raised paw, colors, or items in its paw, you basically can’t go wrong with a Fortune Cat perched by your side!

Where to get a maneki-neko?

