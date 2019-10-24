ZenMarket SPOOKtacular Halloween Giveaway

At ZenMarket, we're all about the treats! So, to celebrate Halloween, we've put together a SPOOKTACULAR GIVEAWAY full of amazing prizes just for you! From 24th October 4:00PM JST until 31st October 3:59PM JST, stand a chance to win one out of TEN available prizes.

The following prizes are up for grabs!

1. FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Set in Elegant Black (inclusive of 100-sheets of film + 16GB microSD)

2. Shimano 15 Twin Power 4000PG Fishing Reel

3. Anker Nebula Capsule Projector

4. New Nintendo 2DS LL in Lime

5. Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Edition

6. URBANEARS Plattan 2 in Indigo

7. Takara Tomy Limited Edition Beyblade 20th Anniversary Set

8. Ring Fit Adventure

9. Toraya Youkan

10. LULULUN Limited Edition Autumn Face Masks (Set of 5)

To be eligible for the giveaway, all you have to do is complete a purchase on Rakuten anytime between the campaign period and you will automatically be entered into the draw!

What does "complete a purchase" mean?

It means that your item has to be paid for by 31st October, 3:59PM. Please note that items can take up to 24 hours to be checked, so please take this into consideration when adding items to your cart.

Are all Rakuten purchases eligible?

Only purchases from Rakuten Japan, Rakuten Global Market, and Rakuten Ichiba are eligible. This excludes Rakuten Books, Rakuten Travel, Rakuten BRAND AVENUE, and Rakuten Bic.

+ you get 5% cashback on your Rakuten purchases during this period!

How do I buy from Rakuten?

Shopping on Rakuten is easy! Rakuten is integrated with our website, so you can search for items and add to cart easily just by using our search bar. To find out more about buying from Rakuten, read our tutorial here.

