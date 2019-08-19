What is Fire Emblem? Is it worth playing?

Outside of Japan, not many people knew what Fire Emblem was until the inclusion of Marth and Roy in the fighting game Super Smash Bros Melee on the Nintendo Gamecube. Once the franchise's popularity grew in the crossover game, it was released to the world. Ever since then, it hasn't stopped flourishing, thanks to its impactful storylines across all games.

One of the most important things to know about the battles in Fire Emblem is that it all comes down to a simple game of rock-paper-scissors, and sometimes just an unexpected critical hit. The most basic weapons triangle is Lance > Sword > Axe, where lances are stronger than swords, swords are stronger than axes, and axes are stronger than lances. Since then, it has grown more significant with the inclusion of bows, tomes, shurikens, and magic! I hope you’re good at rock-paper-scissors because you’ll need to get good if you want to beat this game!

One of the more essential strategies to use in the games was bonding with your team members, or units. Pairing your units in battle allowed for their relationships in-game to grow with the result of bonuses being applied to these pairs in action. This bonus meant a lot because you got the chance to see what your units are like outside of battle. Sometimes you might even grow attached to these pairs in action. In Genealogy of the Holy War, the relationship mechanic in-game was upgraded so when units become close enough; the units can have a child that will inherit the skills of their parents. I hope nothing happens to these pairs in-game. :(

For longtime players, one of the deadliest game mechanics in Fire Emblem was “permadeath” meaning once a unit dies in battle, they are gone for the rest of the game. Players need to plan their actions appropriately to ensure nobody is defeated during the fighting. For many players, this was the biggest obstacle to overcome in the earlier games in the series. As it meant, that pairing you have been spending all game to power up or that one couple you love seeing interactions between might be lost forever! Luckily, starting with the 2010 release of Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem, two game modes were introduced that became a permanent part of future games: classic and casual mode. Classic mode retained the permanent death option while casual mode allowed players to continue using any units regardless of if they died in battle. Instead, these units would be carried out of combat and back to safety. Thank goodness for that!

On July 26, 2019, the newest installment to the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released worldwide. Taking on the role of Byleth, you take on the part of professor at the Officer’s Academy of Garreg Mach Monastery. You have the option to become an instructor of one of three houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, or The Golden. From then on, you will lead students through mock battles against the other houses as well as engage in real combat against enemy forces. Depending on your choices, the story can change for better or for worse. Make sure you think twice before deciding because things may not go well if you make a terrible choice!

So that's our guide on Fire Emblem. We hoped it helped you get an idea of what Fire Emblem is and whether it is something you would like or not. Don't forget to check out our other gaming blogs.

