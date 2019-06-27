10 NES Games Any Fan Must Own

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of retro games, then this is a list for you. We’ve talked about SNK retro games, and have done several retro gaming giveaways, but we haven’t ranked our favorite games yet. We will start with listing our top 10 must-own NES games for any Nintendo fan.

Although a lot of these games are available for Nintendo Online users, there is nothing more special than owning an original Japanese NES cartridge. For this reason, we have added a link to where you can purchase the games.



10. Mother (A.K.A EarthBound Beginnings)

This game reminded us to never judge a game by its cover or title. The unique story and graphics are unlike any other video game, which makes this beautiful RPG extremely addictive.

You’re free to move around the whole map and experience your little adventures as you explore the world around you.

Replaying this as an adult is like playing a completely different game as I played as a child. When I was a child, I couldn’t relate to the characters, but as an adult playing again, I was able to understand the deep meaning of “Mother” and was deeply moved. Mother is a must-have for any RPG fan.

9: Solomon’s Key

To clear any stage, you must unlock the door with a key to open it. This game makes you strategize how you’re going to get the key to the door, while the enemy changes and the degree of difficulty gradually increase level by level.

This game left us stunned by the various patterns of the enemies and trying to fight them against the time limit. Even in 2019, Solomon’s Key is an enjoyable play and therefore made it 9th in our list.

8. Tsuppari Oozumou

A pioneering sports action game incorporating the Japanese traditional sport Sumo into the NES. One of my favorite things about this game is the different skills each wrestler has.

Tsuppari Oozumou is one of the most addictive sports games due to the numerous commands and players; your controller will surely start to peel after this game.

This rating may shock a lot of people, but it’s a game that never gets boring and is underrated.

7. Final Fantasy III

There is no other RPG like FF3 on the NES. It was the last FF game to use the active time battle system until it was removed again in FFX. It was the first FF game where you could summon monsters, meet moogles, and use the “level” magic system.

One of my favorite things about it was the number of songs! Whereas over NES games typically have around 10 - 25 tunes in them, Final Fantasy 3 has over 50!

The game itself is similar to previous titles where your character travels around sometimes enters cities and dungeons. This game wasn’t remade for English speaking fans until it’s release on the Nintendo DS. If you haven’t played the original Japanese version, we recommend it!

6. Ice Climber

It is a masterpiece that can be enjoyed with absolutely anyone, even though it is one of the simplest platform games around. All you have to do is break the ice blocks with your hammer and aim for the top of the stage.

It takes some time to get used to jumping, but once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll be on your way. It will get even more complicated when moving clouds and enemies start to get involved, but it is never impossible.



The most exciting thing is when two players play at the same time, and you have to compete against each other to reach the top of the stage first. This game will test any friendship.

5. Wizardry

Wizardry is the first American-born game on the list, but it deserves its place. Along with Ultima, it is one of the originators of RPG and is undoubtedly the most addictive 3D dungeon RPG on the NES.

Wizardry is quite a simple dungeon crawler, with a simple goal to get to the bottom of the dungeon. However, what makes it different is it isn’t about your ability to grind and gain level, it is about your knowledge and patience to map each floor in detail.

The thought of mapping may put you off this game, but it is what makes this game so unique. Without the constant fear of getting lost, or walking through a lousy door, it wouldn’t be the game that everyone loves. The continuous mapping engages the player in a unique dimension that connects them to the adventure.



If you haven’t played this classic, we recommend you get your hands on it.

4. The Legend of Zelda

When you think of another Nintendo character other than Mario who comes to mind? For us, there is no doubt about it; it would be Zelda.

I am sure you have heard a lot about this game. The simple controls and the feeling of excitement when solving problems or puzzles makes it a highly regarded game all around the world.

This game made it fun to solve puzzles and even work together with my family to solve them. It will always have a place in many people’s heart, and if you don’t own the Japanese version on NES yet, don’t miss this chance.

3. Dragon Quest IV

Dragon Quest IV is the fourth game in the series. Depending on the character, the story is entirely different, and the story is all connected by small dots that create a single line, making each story as impressive as the next.



The medal system makes the Dragon Quest series much more enjoyable. Although it is unquestionably a game of skill, it is also a game of luck. The challenge level increases after a player reaches level 5. At the end of the game, you will feel relieved and saddened that this fantastic game as ended. But it will never end if you keep playing it.



By expanding with the storytelling, and continuing the beloved series, this chapter is the pinnacle of all RPGs on the NES. We cannot stress to you enough to check out this game if you haven’t played it or don’t own the Japanese version yet.

2. Super Mario Brothers 3

Who else used to come home from school and play this masterpiece? I played it endlessly with my friends every day. Frog Mario is still forever inscribed in my brain.

The image quality was way ahead of its time and is excellent for all the family. The balance is outstanding, and by playing the same stages multiple times, you’ll become to realize how much you have improved.

It is a masterpiece of all games that is fun to play with anyone. What is your favorite Super Mario Bros. game to date?

1. Dragon Quest III

Yes, you guessed it! The ZenPlus team can’t get enough of Dragon Quest. Dragon Quest III is the concluding game of the first Dragon Quest trilogy, and the story takes us back to an ancestor of the first game’s hero.

Adventure around the overworld, caves, castles, and lots of other locations while battling random encounters and talking to other people you meet along the way. Recruiting new members to join your team is always fun.



Dragon Quest III has a unique job system, giving the ability to switch your hired characters’ classes after they reach level 20. However, when you switch classes, that character will lose all earned experience points and half of their stats, but still, have the abilities of their previous class. This helps to spice things up even more and be creative when combining characters to fight effectively.

These are our ten must-own NES games for any Nintendo or retro gaming fan; we hope our ratings didn't differ from yours too much. Don't forget to check out our retro gaming store for all the rarest Japanese NES and SNES games. Let us know your favorite NES games by messaging us on our SNS channels below.

