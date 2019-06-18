Shipping Delays Expected Due To G-20 Summit

On the 28th and 29th of June, Japan will play host to the G20 summit for the first time right here in Osaka City. As a result, for a few days before and after the summit, most big roads will be blocked. We are expecting shipping delays due to these blockades, both to and from our warehouse. We will keep you updated should any major delays occur, but please expect that it may take longer for your items to reach our warehouse or for parcels to be shipped.

If you have any questions, please reach out to us via your account. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

Regards,

The ZenMarket Team