How To Buy From naturum

Looking for Japanese outdoor goods? Naturum has you covered! Naturum is one of the largest Japanese online retailers for outdoor goods, with everything from Japanese fishing tackles to camping gear. On the website, you will be able to order anything and everything you could possibly want for your outdoor adventures, with tools, clothes and even supplies for your pet! Naturum currently does not ship overseas, but with ZenMarket, you will be able to buy and have the items right at your doorstep.

Want to know how? Follow our simple step-by-step guide!

1. Change the language.

The naturum site is in Japanese, but there is a simple way to change the language so you can navigate it a little easier. Use Google Chrome’s in-built translate feature by right-clicking and selecting “Translate”. Please note that these translations are not 100% accurate, but it should help with your browsing.

2. Search for your favorite items

Got the website in English (or a language you understand well)? Great! It is time to find your favorite products. If you already know what you are looking for, there is a search bar right at the top that you can use. For best results, please use Japanese keywords. If you’re not sure how to find this, check out our handy tips for finding items here.

If you’d just like to browse what naturum has to offer, you can use their navigation bar, where a dropdown menu lets you see the main categories easily. You can also check out a giant list of all their categories right here.

*Pro-tip*

We recommend that you check out the sales page, which often has great discounts on hundreds of choice items. You can choose to narrow down the selection depending on what you are looking for, such as brands, types of lures, price and more.

3. Filter search for best results

When you click on a product category, you will be able to browse the items available. You will also be able to see basic information about those items, including price, whether the item is in stock, if the item has free shipping and more. You can also choose to filter the options using the sidebar, which allows you to narrow your selection by price, brand, reviews and more.

4. Check the price and other important information

Once you have found an item you are interested in purchasing, click on it to be directed to the product page. You will then be able to see more photos of the product, the price (including tax), whether it is in stock etc. More importantly, you can read the item description, which will give you information about the materials in the product, weight etc.

Further down, there is even a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for some products. This might help to answer some important questions you might have, such as how to clean the product, size differences etc.

5. Copy the URL over to ZenMarket!

Once you are ready to order, hand it over to us! You don’t have to worry about registering in Japanese or adding the item to your card. Just head over to our website and login. If you don’t have an account, you can register here (it only takes a few seconds!).

Then, all you have to do is copy the URL of the item and paste it into the search bar! A pop-up box will appear, where you can input item descriptions (e.g. if there are different colors, sizes). All you have to do next is click “Add” and the item will be added to your cart!

After the item is added, sit back and wait for our ZenMarket buying team to check on its price and availability. This may take up to 24 hours or longer during busy periods. Once this is done, you will receive a notification in your account. All you have to do after that is pay for the item by adding funds to your account!

Start Shopping on naturum now!

Looking for fishing tackle?

Check out fishing tackles directly on ZenMarket!

Follow us on our Social Media