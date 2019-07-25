The Official SNK Store on ZenPlus

Earlier last year, we were delighted to announce that the official SNK international store is now on our eCommerce marketplace ZenPlus. You can now finally get all the previous releases and Japan limited items from the famous video game company SNK delivered to you anywhere in the world. Check out Scarlet Sprites a popular retro gaming YouTuber unboxing several things he got from SNK’s online store.

Why buy through ZenPlus?

ZenPlus is a shopping marketplace that allows your favorite Japanese companies to ship internationally to you.

Buying through ZenPlus offers many benefits, but these are perhaps the most important:

No Proxy Service Fees

3% cashback on all purchases

Various payment methods

Choose your preferred shipping method

Japan-limited items

Apart from all of the above advantages, when buying through ZenPlus, you can be reassured that everything you buy is authentic and from Japan.

Japanese franchises like SNK take quite a long time to release their new products worldwide, so why not skip the wait and buy it before everyone else with ZenPlus?

What items can I buy?

SNK NEOGEO Mini

Who hasn’t dreamed of having a Neogeo in their living room? Well now thanks to SNK it is possible.

The NEOGEO Mini comes loaded with 40 classic titles that will delight any gamer - like Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting or Last Blade. You can even connect it through an HDMI to a screen or television to play full screen. How awesome is that!

Limited Edition Sets & Goods

I’m sure you have heard about these limited edition Samurai Shodown sets that are only available on our official SNK international store.

For more information, you can check our blog post all about these limited edition sets. We sent one of these sets to the fabulous retro gamer, Madlittlepixel, and this is what he had to say about it:

If you're looking for exclusive collections or limited edition merch from SNK, you better be quick before they all sell out. Our special edition stock is forever changing, so be sure to click the button below to see what we currently have to offer.

Clothing

There’s no need to buy non-official SNK clothing anymore when you can easily buy authentic SNK apparel with a click of a button. Say hello to some of your favorite graphics on t-shirts, hoodies, and bomber jackets. The world is raving about Japanese clothing for a reason. The clothing might seem a little pricey, but we can assure you that the quality is way better than non-authentic goods.

Share your love for The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, The Last Blade and other SNK Playmore favorites with the world by wearing some of the coolest retro gaming merch around. What clothing item excites you the most?

Stationery

When you want to buy something from our SNK store, but don’t know what to get. Why not check out these exclusive SNK stationery items? Japanese stationery is not only practical, but they also have a sophisticated design and are a great way to add a special retro gaming touch to your desk. They’ll satisfy your desire.

They can also be the best gift option for your friends, family, or even yourself. SNK stationery comes in an abundance of designs and products from masking tapes, sticky notes, to clear plastic file folders. We’re sure you'll find something that excites you, and the best thing about it is that they aren’t that expensive. You even get 300 Japanese yen off your first ZenPlus purchase.

Small Accessories

If you’re not into stationery, perhaps you will prefer small accessories such as keyrings, badges, acrylic stands, and so much more. The Japanese market features a dazzling array of collectible items that will spring some sparkle to your everyday life, be careful you don’t get addicted to collecting them all.

Our store is updated regularly, so remember to check frequently to avoid missing out on the latest releases. If we haven’t mentioned the SNK item you were looking for, do not worry, you can find lots of other SNK goods here. From cups, buttons, and even Japanese sake.

What item interests you the most on our SNK store? Tell us on our social networks below.

