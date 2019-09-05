Samurai Shodown Japanese Limited Edition Sets

Great news, we have limited edition Samurai Shodown sets that are ONLY available for worldwide delivery on our official SNK international store!

Earlier this year we were all on the edge of our seats during the SNK special live stream announcing the official release date for the PS4 and Xbox One Samurai Shodown game. They also introduced three new characters, Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang and Yashamaru Kurama. However, we were disappointed that we would have to wait until Winter 2019 for the Switch port of Samurai Shodown.

Now, the time has finally come, SNK released the first trailer of Samurai Spirits on the Nintendo Switch last month, and it doesn't look to disappoint. Although the Switch isn't the most powerful console, the graphics still look sharp, but not as great as the PS4 and Xbox One versions. But who would turn down the chance to play this fantastic game on-the-go?

The Switch version will run at 60 frames per second and support single Joy-Con gameplay. Meaning, you'll be able to fight against a friend anywhere with just one switch console. Like the PS4 and Xbox One versions, there will also be DLC to unlock extra characters and other exclusive content.