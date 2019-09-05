English
|
US Dollar (USD)
|
ZenPlus No Fees Yahoo Auctions Rakuten Amazon Yahoo Shopping Other Shops Can't find?

Samurai Shodown Japanese Limited Edition Sets

Great news, we have limited edition Samurai Shodown sets that are ONLY available for worldwide delivery on our official SNK international store!

 

Earlier this year we were all on the edge of our seats during the SNK special live stream announcing the official release date for the PS4 and Xbox One Samurai Shodown game. They also introduced three new characters, Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang and Yashamaru Kurama. However, we were disappointed that we would have to wait until Winter 2019 for the Switch port of Samurai Shodown.

 

Now, the time has finally come, SNK released the first trailer of Samurai Spirits on the Nintendo Switch last month, and it doesn't look to disappoint. Although the Switch isn't the most powerful console, the graphics still look sharp, but not as great as the PS4 and Xbox One versions. But who would turn down the chance to play this fantastic game on-the-go?

 

 

 

The Switch version will run at 60 frames per second and support single Joy-Con gameplay. Meaning, you'll be able to fight against a friend anywhere with just one switch console. Like the PS4 and Xbox One versions, there will also be DLC to unlock extra characters and other exclusive content.

 

Through our official international SNK store, you can get your hands on various limited edition Samurai Shodown packs. These include exclusive transparent Neo Geo Mini sets, PS4 artbook sets and the newly released Nintendo Switch set with a rare switch carry case. 
 
Let's take a closer look at the exclusive sets that are currently available to buy and pre-order exclusively on ZenPlus.
 

Nintendo Switch

 
You can start getting ready for winter by preordering one or more of the seven limited edition sets we currently have. However, due to the limited number of items available we recommend you get your preorder in as soon as possible to guarantee that you'll own one of these.
 
The ultimate Nintendo Switch set includes:
 
  • The Samurai Spirits for the Nintendo Switch.
  • An old-school Neo Geo game case (that fits an original NEO GEO game inside).
  • The official soundtrack on CD.
  • An art book.
  • SNK's official catalog.
  • A Nintendo Switch case.

If you don't fancy all the insane goodies in the ultimate bundle, you can also get your hands on smaller sets of your choice. For example, the Nintendo Switch Sound Track Set that includes only the game and soundtrack, or the Nintendo Switch game pouch set that only consists of the case and game. Take a look at all the different bundles for preorder below.

 

Nintendo Switch Bundles

 

PlayStation 4

The PS4 bundles are similar to the Nintendo Switch sets, but instead of a gaming case, it comes with a rare framed piece of art.
https://zenmarket.jp/s/snkonlineshop/4580015695454?id=2c8002cf-5ea1-4436-ad88-3eddc5543e35
This limited edition PS4 pack shown above comes with an old-school Neo Geo game case, an official 72-page art book, a copy of the game on PS4, and a framed piece of art by Yumi Saji with Haohmaru and Genjuro on it. To check out the other PS4 bundles, we have click on the red button below.
 

PS4 Bundles

 

 
So that's it for our round-up of the Samurai Spirits Japanese Limited Edition packs. What bundle excites you the most? Let us know what you think on our social networks below.
 

Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.

 Facebook - ZenPlus  instagram

 
Article| 05/09/2019 | gamingzenplusToys

How To Buy From CAPCOM Japan

03 Sep 2019

What is the reason behind Love Live's popularity?

03 Sep 2019

The Top 8 Japanese Watch Brands You Need To Know About In 2019

29 Aug 2019

Our Top 5 Sanrio Characters

24 Aug 2019