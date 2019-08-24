Our Top 5 Sanrio Characters

This year (2019) was the thirty-fourth year of Sanrio's Annual Character Awards Ranking. Millions of Sanrio fans who purchased from official Sanrio stores were able to place an online vote in this battle of the cutest. In total there were a whopping 13,831,089 votes this year! Did you cast a vote?

We thought it would be an excellent time for our ZenPlus team to sum up the results from the annual popularity contest by counting down the top five. Who knows you might even find your new favorite Sanrio character while learning more about their different personalities.

5. Pochacco (1989)





Pochacco has to be one of our favorites, so we were delighted to hear he came in 5th place. Pochacco is an adorable white dog with black floppy ears with no visible mouth. He loves sports and does everything from basketball, soccer, and skateboarding. Which explains why he is always wearing cute sporty attire.

Despite loving sports, Pochacco still has a hard time walking and is always tripping over himself, which has resulted in various head injuries. Poor Pochacco.

4. My Melody

My Melody, frequently known as My Melo, is Hello Kitty's best friend from London, England. This adorable white rabbit with a red (or pink) hood just missed came in fourth place.

When My Melody first debuted, she was portraying Little Red Riding Hood from the famous European folk tale. This helps to explain why she is always wearing a cute hood that covers her ears.

She's a great friend to Hello Kitty because of her sincere, well-natured behavior. My Melody even has warm feelings against her rival Kuromi, but Kuromi inclined towards rivalry to appear stronger.

Shop My Melody Items

3. Pompompurin (1996)

A good-natured Golden Retriever who loves collecting shoes and hiding them came in third place this year. Pompompurin has been voted the "Most Popular Sanrio Character" twice before. We wonder when his next winning year will come.

Purin was born on April 16th, 1996 in a basket by the entrance of his sister's owner's house. Like his name suggests he loves eating cream caramel puddings. Besides eating and sleeping, do you know what else this dog with a brown beret loves to do? He loves hanging out with his best friends Muffin, Scone and Custard.

2. Cinnamoroll (2002)

An utterly adorable floppy-eared puppy born in the year 2002, came in 2nd place. This fluffy white pup is well-known for his tail that curls up just like a tasty cinnamon roll (hence his name), and his timid yet jolly demeanor.

Did you know Cinnamoroll was initially called Cinnamon? For the first year as a chubby pup, he was known in Japan as Cinnamon but later became Cinnamoroll to avoid any trademark issues overseas.

He even has a film called Cinnamoroll: The Movie, that features him with his other Sanrio buddies Espresso, Mocha, Chiffon, Cappucino, and Milk. In the cute movie, they all go on a fun adventure with Chowder to the land of the humans.

1. Hello Kitty (1974)

It comes at no surprise that Hello Kitty has won this year's annual Sanrio's Character Awards. Kitty has remained a favorite of fans no matter their age. No one can deny the impact this lovable bobtail cat has had on Japan's kawaii culture, which is why we're happy to see Hello Kitty back in the number 1 spot.

Hello Kitty's real name is Kitty White and was born in the outskirts of London, England in Autumn. She's a brilliant, sweet, and kind-hearted girl just like her best friend, My Melody.

Hello Kitty first appeared on a vinyl coin purse in Japan, and since then she has managed to steal the hearts of millions worldwide. She has also been adopted as a fashion statement for many American celebrities, including Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga.

So that's our Top 5 Sanrio characters. Did your favorites make the list? Let us know what other characters you think should have made the list through our social networks below.

