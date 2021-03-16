Japan Post | Changes To Pricing (April 2021)

Japan Post has announced that it will be making 2 changes to how certain shipping service fees are calculated.

Starting April 1st, 2021, Japan Post will be making the following changes to “Airmail Small Packet” and “SAL Small Packet”* shipping services.

Due to these changes, ZenMarket will be accepting payments for international shipping using the current shipping prices (“Before April 1st, 2021” Prices) until 8:59 AM JST, March 31st.

Any Small Packet which is not paid for by this time will automatically be changed to match Japan Post’s new pricing tier on April 1st, 1 AM JST.

Due to the time delay between the last parcel pick-up of March and Japan Post changing to its new pricing structure, payments made for Small Packet parcels between 9 AM, March 31st and 1 AM, April 1st, will be refunded after this time on April 1st so that shipping can be paid according to the new prices.

We apologize if these Japan Post changes cause you any inconvenience and hope for your understanding.

*NOTE 16/03/2021:

*SAL, including Small Packet, is currently unavailable for every destination.

Japan Post has yet to disclose whether they are going to resume SAL in the near future.

1. Introducing New Pricing

This includes new prices as well as changes to their current weight tiers/groupings.

This change will cause parcels being sent under the new system to become more or less expensive than before, depending on which weight tier a parcel now belongs to.

Examples of Price Changes For Airmail Small Packet:

Parcel Weight: 240g

Before April 1st, 2021 After April 1st, 2021 Argentina 1,000 Yen 1,410 Yen France 860 Yen 1,030 Yen South Korea 730 Yen 870 Yen

Parcel Weight: 1,600g

Before April 1st, 2021 After April 1st, 2021 Argentina 3,685 Yen 3,520 Yen France 2,795 Yen 2,590 Yen South Korea 2,140 Yen 2,040 Yen

Parcel Weight: 2,000g

Before April 1st, 2021 After April 1st, 2021 Argentina 4,055 Yen 4,240 Yen France 3,065 Yen 3,070 Yen South Korea 2,360 Yen 2,400 Yen

2. New Prices & Postage Zone For The USA

Japan Post has decided that the USA will be separated into an independent fourth postage zone with its own pricing tiers**.

**NOTE 16/03/2021:

**Airmail, including Small Packet, is currently unavailable for the USA.

Japan Post has not stated whether separating the USA to a new postage zone means they will begin to return to providing Airmail to this destination in the near future.

Previously, the United States of America has been included in Japan Post’s “Second Zone” which includes countries of Oceania, North and Central America, the Middle East, and Europe.

For most parcels, this change will mean an increase in shipping fees.

Example of Prices for Airmail Small Packet to the USA:

Parcel Weight Before April 1st, 2021 After April 1st, 2021 240g 860 Yen 1,410 Yen 1,600g 2,795 Yen 3,100 Yen 2,000g 3,065 Yen 3,620 Yen

If you would like more information on how Japan Post is changing their parcel weight tiers for Airmail Small Packet, you can read more about the details below.

New Pricing Tier (After April 1st, 2021) The new pricing structure has been simplified, compared to the current pricing structure that Japan Post has been using up until now. After April 1st, 2021, The cost of shipping will increase for every additional 100 grams. Price ⬆ Price ⬆ Price ⬆ Price ⬆ Price ⬆ 100g 200g 300g 400g 500g etc Previous pricing weight boundaries for parcels that occurred at 301g and 1,001g have been eliminated in Japan Post’s new pricing structure. This means, your shipping price will not be additionally affected if your parcel is below 300g or over 1,000g in weight compared to the current system.