ZenMarket 7th Year Anniversary Sale 🎉

From April 1st until April 7th, ZenMarket service fees will only be ¥77 for 7 days. Saving you ¥223 on every item you buy!

To celebrate ZenMarket's 7th anniversary, we are doing one of our BIGGEST EVER DISCOUNTS .

Thank you to all of you that have made the last 7 years possible, we are grateful to every single one of you that shares our love of all things Japan.

Please check out our top seven 7 year milestones below!