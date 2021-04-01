7th anniversary sale 77 YEN SERVICE FEES for only 7 days  VIEW DETAILS
ZenMarket 7th Year Anniversary Sale 🎉

It's our 7th birthday!

To celebrate ZenMarket's 7th anniversary, we are doing one of our BIGGEST EVER DISCOUNTS.

From April 1st until April 7th, ZenMarket service fees will only be ¥77 for 7 days. Saving you ¥223 on every item you buy!

Please check out our top seven 7 year milestones below!

Days/Time Remaining:

View Terms & Conditions

Save ¥233 on each item

Get shopping now and save on your favorite stores!

Amazon Japan

amazon.jp →

Yahoo! Shopping

yahoo.co.jp →

Other Stores

View all shops →

7 milestones - 7 years!

1 Million + Users

Registered on ZenMarket

700K Purchases

From Japan via ZenMarket

1.3 Million. Auctions

Won on Yahoo! Japan

11 Languages

More coming soon!

455K+ Followers

On Facebook, Twitter & More

250+ Employees

And growing each year!

450K Parcels

Parcels Sent To 100+ Countries

Terms & Conditions

  1. Discount type:
    77 JPY service fees for all Japanese Stores excluding Auctions & Rakuten.
  2. Campaign dates:
    April 1st 00:00 JST ~ April 7th 23:59 JST
  3. Conditions:
    Items have to be paid for during the campaign dates.
