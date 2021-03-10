How To Buy BTS Albums Online From Japan? (Links Provided)

If you are a fan of BTS, new or old, you may be interested in adding the exclusive Japanese versions of BTS albums to your collection.



To make things easier for you, we have listed BTS albums in order of releases date and provided links you can use to get the albums from Japan:









BTS (or Bangtan Boys) announced Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, but they have also released several albums over the years, with different versions available to buy all over the world.

The popularity of this South Korean boy band is undeniable.



Wherever you go - The USA, Mexico, Spain, UK, Singapore, Canada ... there is a good chance that they have heard the name BTS. But why are BTS and their discography so popular?

The quality and musical production is undeniably excellent.

It’s well known that BTS will often go to great lengths to ensure the quality of the albums and it shows in each and every album release. Many of their albums have 4 collectible versions, with different "extras" or gifts included.

Today we want to talk a little about all the albums by BTS in order of release, from newest to oldest, how much they cost and where to get them.

BTS Discography

so far BTS has released 7 studio albums, including two Korean albums ("Dark & Wild" in 2014 and "Wings" in 2016), and three Japanese albums ("Wake Up" in 2014, "Youth" in 2016, and "Face Yourself ”in 2018), four compilation albums and five extended plays.

Through ZenMarket you can get not only the Japanese versions, but also the Korean versions.



You'll need to create a ZenMarket account first, but that only takes a few seconds!

Map of the Soul: 7 - 2020

On Sunday, February 16th, 2020, BTS announced a big surprise for their BTS Army, revealing the tracklist of their new album Map of the Soul: 7. Something BTS fans had definitely been excitedly anticipating since their last album release.

The band's seventh studio album includes seven songs from Map of the Soul: Persona: '' Intro: Persona, '' '' Boy With Luv, '' '' Make It Right, '' '' Jamais Vu, '' and '' Dionysus. '' The group also decided to delight fans with a total of 15 new songs, including a remix of the song titled '' ON, '' featuring Sia.

Map of the Soul: Persona - 2019

Map of the Soul: Persona was released on April 12, 2019.

"Map of the Soul: Persona" has influences from the book Jung's Map of the Soul , which deals with the theories that Carl Jung developed in psychology, hence they titled it "Map of the Soul".

As usual, there are four versions of this album.

Buy Map of the Soul: Persona on ZenMarket

Love Yourself / Face Yourself - 2017 y 2018

"Love yourself" is the message that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook leave us for this series of albums.

"Face yourself" and "love yourself" are said to be a reference to the need to understand that we are all different and sometimes we don't fit in, but we still have to love each other, even with the things we can't change.

There are several versions of this Love Yourself (Korean) and Face Yourself (Japan release). All the albums have notable differences between the 4 versions.

Buy Love Yourself at ZenMarket

YOU NEVER WALK ALONE - 2017

This release is special, as it only has two versions and it is a re-packaging of Wings.

It broke the record for records sold in one month upon its release!

Buy You Never Walk Alone at ZenMarket

WINGS: W, I, N & G (4 versions) - 2016

The title is a direct reference to the "wings" and is said to be an invitation to fans to fly together with the group.

It has one of the most comprehensive song selections and includes the hugely popular track “Lie” (featuring Jimin's solo).

Buy WINGS at ZenMarket

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Pt1, Pt2 y Young Forever

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever is BTS's first Korean compilation album. It has two versions, a "Night" version and a "Day" version.



It was released on May 2, 2016.

This album is an incredible compilation, it includes 26 tracks, including those of the singles "Epilogue: Young Forever", "Fire" and "Save Me" and all the tracks of Moment in Life, Part 1, and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, plus various remixes.

Buy The Most Beatiful Moment in Life at ZenMarket

DARK&WILD - 2014

This is BTS's debut studio album that includes 14 tracks, including “Danger”.



It was released on August 19, 2014.



Although it did not make it to the No. 1 album on the Korean charts, it was undoubtedly a success and paved the way for the Bangtan Boys' future growth.

Buy DARK & WILD at ZenMarket

Skool Luv Affair (Special Edition) - 2014

This is the second extended play, released in February 2014.



It contains 18 tracks, and six instrumentals, including songs from Boy in Luv and Just One Day.



The special edition also includes "Miss Right" and Joh-ayo / I Like It [Slow Jam Remix].

Bid for DARK & WILD Special Version on Yahoo!

Buy Skool Luv Affair ZenMarket

O!RUL8,2? - 2013

The title of the album can be read like: "Oh, are you late too?" and, continuing with the school theme, it can also be read as "Oh, so are you late too?"

It was released on September 11, 2013, and has since sold more than 190,000 copies.

Buy O! RUL8,2? At ZenMarket

2 COOL 4 SKOOL - 2013

BTS's debut single album, 2 COOL 4 SKOOL, was released on June 12, 2013.



It has been more than 7 years since then.

The total length of the album's tracks is only 27 minutes and 13 seconds, but it certainly marked the beginning of their story that continues on today.

BTS's fame is on the rise, and this album should be included in any collection.

Buy 2 COOL 4 SKOOL at ZenMarket

These are all BTS albums to date, but stay tuned for this blog because we will update it as news from the band comes out!





