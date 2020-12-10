How To Buy A Fumo From Japan (2020 Guide)

Fumos are beautiful character plushies from popular anime, manga, and games.

For anyone trying to shop for one from outside Japan, it might seem a bit daunting to figure out the site catalogs which are not in English and pinpoint a retailer that carries the rare Fumo characters.

Gift, the store responsible for creating Fumo characters, does not allow for international purchases without using a proxy service. This is often the case for second-hand sellers sites like Yahoo Auctions JP or Suruga-Ya.

Due to their popularity, it is often easier to buy a like-new or previously owned Fumo rather than waiting for the character you want to become available in Gift's online catalog - with some Fumos not being restocked in years.

However, you can often find them by using our convenient search function or through the reseller sites.

This article will go over in detail how to find the Fumo character that you want and how to purchase it using our quick and easy proxy service.

Our step by step guide will walk you through how to identify the various types of Fumo and create an order so that you can get your Fumo with the least amount of time and effort.

Types Of Fumo

There are a wide variety of loved characters that you can buy in Fumo form.

They come in five main categories:

Standard (approximately 20cm, 7.9 inches)

Nendoroid (poseable)

Hand puppets (40cm, 15.7 inches)

Keychain (a.k.a. plush strap)

And the large Deke Fumo (70cm, 27.5 inches)

There are around thirty unique Fumo characters.

Some of them are available in all forms, and others only come in one or two. Puppets are typically the rarest type.

The Fumo characters available from Gift include the following (This is not an exhaustive list):

Remilia Scarlet

Patchouli Knowledge

Alice Margatroid

Flandre Scarlet

Kochiya Sanae

Cirno

Moriya Suwako

Konpaku Youmu

Saigyouji Yuyuko

Hong Meiling

Chen

Yakumo Ran

Yakumo Yukari

Houraisan Kaguya

Fujiwara no Mokou

Komeiji Satori

Komeiji Koishi

Reisen Udongein Inaba

Inaba Tewi

Hata no Kokoro

Ibaraki Kasen

Shameimaru Aya

Himekaidou Hatate

Hinanawi Tenshi

Yorigami Shion

Kazami Yuuka

How To Spot A Fake Fumo

Bootleg Fumo are not always easy to tell from the authentic figures, but there are a few things you can look for that can reveal a fake.

You will notice that original Gift pieces have short legs, but you will find quite a few knockoffs that feature long legs.

If they have no tag or badge to prove their provenance, it does not automatically mean they are bootlegs, but it is a red flag.

You will want to look at the overall quality. If it appears poorly made either in design or materials, then it is almost certainly a fake.

If you are looking for a Fumo that you have seen, but it does not seem to be listed under Gift's catalog or on any other sites selling new or used Fumo, then most likely it was a custom design.

Gift does not create customized Fumo for their customers, but many talented artists can make them.

It is essential to be able to identify a forgery because some second-hand sites have issues with filtering them out due to the sheer number of items being processed daily.

How To Translate For Searching Site Catalogs

When using our search catalog, everything is automatically translated.

However, if you end up buying from a site we do not have listed, you may need some help reading the product information and filling out search terms.

If you are using an internet browser like Chrome, there are built-in translation features that make it simple to make it possible to read sites and product descriptions for products on Japanese sites.

However, you will still need to be able to write in the correct words and characters into the search engine if you are after a specific Fumo.

You can do this by using Google Translate, but you will need to set it for Japanese characters; otherwise, it will use the Latin alphabet, which will not be as helpful on the site search engines.

Here are a few words and their Japanese alternatives that you will most likely need to use when shopping for Fumo. Character names can often just be typed into Google Translate with little to no issues.

Fumo | ふも

"Fumo" is an English nickname for these goods, but they normally go by the Japanese standard term form a plushie "Nuigurumi" (Plush Doll)

Deka (Fumo)| でか (ぬいぐるみ )

Out of Stock | 在庫切れ, 売り切れ,

In Stock | 在庫

Plushie | ぬいぐるみ

Touhou | 東方





Keysearch Terms to use:

東方Project ぬいぐるみ

東方 ぬいぐるみ

Where To Find A Fumo

You can find Fumos through their original store, Gift, or using second-hand sellers.

However, the easiest way to look is by using the sites we have listed on our menu bar.

The benefit of buying a used or like-new Fumo is that the price may be significantly reduced depending on the seller. Individuals on auction sites can have lower costs than reseller retailers.

Gift is often out of stock because they only produce more Fumo a couple of times a year, so you may be forced to search through an alternative site to find one available.

Here is a list of second-hand sellers. There are others, but these are the most commonly used.

Yahoo Auctions JP

Rakuten

Retailers That Sell Fumo Plushies

Gift Online Shop

Suruga-ya

Mandrake

Amazon Japan

Goods Republic

Using A Proxy Service For Shipping

When ordering products from a site like Gift that does not allow shipment to international sellers, it is good to use a proxy service like Zenmarket because we can take care of both the order and the international shipment for you.

It is often cheaper than mail forwarding options and requires far less translation or Japanese language knowledge than you would need to order for yourself.

How much it will cost is going to be determined by several factors, including where you live, what kind of site the item is on (retail, auction, etc.), and what features/extras you would like included.

The ordering process is much more straightforward with a proxy since all you need to do is find the right Fumo figure and forward the URL for that item page to us through our order form.

Step By Step Walkthrough For Buying A Fumo

Now that you are more familiar with the products and how to search for them, we will break down the actual buying process from search to shipment.

There may be slight variations to each step depending on which site you are buying from and what service you are using, but this guide should cover most buying situations.

Step 1: Register For ZenMarket Services

If you do not have one, we make it quick and easy to create an account by allowing you to connect with a social media account. Once you are registered, the process has only a few simple steps.

Provide the URL of the item you want to purchase.

Get a price quote.

Confirm and provide your payment information.

We will order the item and let you know when it has arrived at their storage warehouse.

We'll then ensure we have the right shipment information for you, and the item will be sent out for delivery.

Step 2: Finding Your Fumo

You can search by copy/pasting either "Fumo Plush", "Touhou Plush", or the translation of the Fumo character you are looking for if there is a specific Fumo you are trying to locate.

This will go directly into the Zenmarket search bar, and you can narrow it down by selecting individual sites from the search dropdown menu.

For example, if you want to look for a Fumo being auctioned, then you can choose "Y! Auctions" from the dropdown menu and paste in the translated search term.

Whenever you venture onto another site, you will want to utilize your browser's translation feature to make looking through the products easier.

Step 3: Filtering Your Search Results

There is a wide range of filtering possibilities available on the page's left-hand side once you have input your search term. You can choose from price range, item condition, or seller, among other options.

Step 4: Determine Authenticity

When looking on a second-hand site, keep an eye out for the badge or tag that will indicate the figure is a true Gift Fumo and not a knockoff.

Also, zoom in on any images provided so you can get a good look at the quality of materials and details.

If it looks poorly made, then it is almost certainly not authentic.

Step 5: Share URL And Checkout

If you have Fumo you are after on another Japanese website, all you have to do is forward them the page URL of the item, and they will take care of the rest.

Shipment Timeline

The seller's shipping times will not reflect when it will arrive at your location but when it will arrive at our warehouse.

Shipments can vary significantly based on what country you live in and how Covid may be affecting the postal services between different countries on the route.

If you are shopping for a gift with a deadline (Christmas, birthday, etc.), it is best to order far in advance.

THAT'S IT!

Shopping for a Fumo figure could not be easier with the help of our dedicated proxy service.

You now have the tools needed to search through site catalogs using translations, identify if an item is authentic or possibly a knockoff, and order with confidence.

If you need more information on how to shop with ZenMarket you can click the image below to check out our full in-depth guide on how to shop using ZenMarket, which will teach you everything you need to know about how to buy ANYTHING you want, directly from Japan and have it shipped to your front door anywhere in the world.