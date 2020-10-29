How To Buy Car Parts From Japan?

Buying car parts from Japan is not an easy thing - unless you know what you’re doing.

You need to know what to look for and how to identify quality pieces.

Not only that, but you also need to know who to buy it from and how to get it shipped to your country.

A lot comes into play when you decide to buy car parts from Japan - But worry not!

This guide will help you understand the many things you need to keep in mind when it comes to buying and shipping car parts from Japan.

What are the benefits of buying car parts from Japan?

You can buy directly from the source and with no need to deal with auto parts dealerships selling goods with inflated fees.

In doing so, you'll reduce a great number of costs and lose no quality whatsoever. You'd be dealing with those who are close to the source as well, here in Japan, just in case you need any information related to what you want to buy.

Having access to a one-on-one relationship with a Japanese company that will do everything they can to ensure you'll get the top-quality auto parts you are looking for can save you a lot of time.

Needless to say, you'll be able to rest easy knowing the parts you are buying are authentic coming from Japan.

To do so, you don't need to go one by one and browse each and every second-hand website on the internet, you can go directly to Japan’s largest auction site, Yahoo Auctions! through ZenMarket, the one-stop-shop for all your Japan-related needs.

You'll find the best deals on used parts right here!

If you are looking to buy parts brand new from Japan, you can use ZenMarket to place orders with any of your favorite online Japanese auto part retail stores.

You'll have a broad variety of options to choose from, instead of the limited options at your local import business.

What kind of car parts can you buy from Japan?

Once you’ve made up your mind about buying car parts directly from Japan, you need to learn about what you can and can't buy.

You need to make sure the parts you want will have no issues going through customs.

There are some parts that you won't be able to buy - but, don't worry, there are plenty of car parts available for you!

Car parts you can buy from Japan:

Nuts and bolts

Tuning chips

Electrical components

Plastic parts

Specialty fasteners

Glass and lights

Muffler

Shift

Interior panel

Meters

And many more!



Some car parts are unavailable because of customs-related issues.

These kinds of parts are the ones you want to avoid buying.

Car parts you shouldn't buy from Japan:

Engines (because of oil and gas usage)

(because of oil and gas usage) Transmissions (because of lubricant usage)

(because of lubricant usage) Greased-related parts

Engines-related parts (pistons, cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, etc.)

(pistons, cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, etc.) Carburetor

Suspension (shock absorber, dumber)

(shock absorber, dumber) Battery

Air conditioner condenser

Wheels with tires



Unfortunately, a lot of shipping companies do not accept any parcels containing these items.

Keep in mind any item that contains gas, oil, or inflammable liquids will be off-limits.

If you want to know more, please check ZenMarket's FAQ on “Prohibited and Restricted Goods” to further understand what you can and can't buy.

How to find the right company to order car parts from Japan?

Your safest choice to order the parts you want would be a proxy shopping and bidding service company.

This type of company will help you gain access to the parts you want; at the same time, they'll have the Japanese communication skills to help you find the best deal possible.

Their main feature is their export-related experience.

A company like this will know what kind of parts you can and can't get shipped.

Before you even try to buy any off-limits item, you can contact the company to find out if you can have a particle item shipped before you place your order and help you avoid wasting money.

The company's experience will also guarantee you get the best bang for your buck. A veteran shipping company will have access to the best sources for you to find the best parts for the best price possible.

They’ll also have tools you can use to help calculate the estimated cost of shipping. That way, there'll be no big surprises when your car parts are quoted for international shipping.

Simply put, you need a company that knows its business and knows how to help you get what you want. ZenMarket is that company.

Things to know before buying car parts from Japan?

Even with the help of a company like ZenMarket, you're bound to encounter shipping- and import-related costs, like taxes and fees depending on your own country’s import laws and taxes.

Please, check and then double-check the items you would like to import to your country before you place an order. Pay close attention to both shipping and import tax costs that apply to your country.

More likely than not, you will have to pay the import taxes at the customs center. You need to have the money to pay these types of fees; otherwise, you won't be able to receive the parts you ordered since they can get stuck at customs.

Make sure you research what kind of extra import tax costs you might encounter to get your parts as quickly as possible.

How to get car parts from Japan without problems?

Nobody wants to deal with any issue when they buy something, especially when they are buying from overseas.

Do a thorough read on item descriptions and check the parts' numbers, estimated shipping costs and duty taxes, and everything related to your car parts before you place your order.

Then, double-check just to be sure.

You can always reach out to ZenMarket’s support team where we can help you with any questions you may have or reach out to Japanese sellers/online retailers directly with your questions on your behalf.

When buying second-hand or through Japanese auctions sites, it is best to assume your orders will not come from a single source.

If you're buying different parts, you'll probably receive shipments from different retailers or individual sellers. Because of that, make sure you check all the serial and part numbers before you finish placing your order as not all sellers will describe parts in the same way.

The bottom line is:

Buying car parts from Japan directly from the source carries many benefits such as reduced costs and ensured quality.



There are different parts you can ship and parts you can't ship - make sure you know whether you can get it shipped or not!



You need an experienced company to work with, one that has plenty of experience in this trade.



Always calculate and account for any extra costs and taxes.



Now you know the basics of buying car parts from Japan and how to get them to your home with no issues!

The best advice we can give you is to look for an experienced company. That way, you'll get the best parts at the best price.

When you know what car parts from Japan you want, don't hesitate to use an experienced company like ZenMarket.

We'll help you get the best car parts from Japan quickly and safely to your front door!

