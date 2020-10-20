How To Buy Japanese Nike Shoes From Japan

If you are a fan of Nike footwear you may have noticed that Japan often gets exclusive versions and collaboration of shoes that don’t show up anywhere else in the world.

These collaborations can range from exclusive sportswear inspired by anime or manga, such as the Nike x “Slam Dunk” Air Jordan 6 trainers or unique color schemes for already popular existing Nike footwear.

Why Buy Nike Shoes From Japan?

Japan-Only! – As you probably already know, Japanese customers often get spoiled when it comes to the amount of “Japan only” exclusive clothing ranges that get released regularly here, and Nike trainers are no exception!



You can expect new Japanese only versions of Nike footwear yearly, if not seasonally, many of which are not normally available to international customers.

Price – You might be surprised to know that you can often find versions of your favorite pair of Nike kicks being sold at a cheaper price. The footwear market in Japan is alive and well, meaning there is a lot of competition when it comes to brands in Japan – that’s part of the reason why brands fight to have the best exclusive collaborations here.

However, this competition also often results in lower prices for Japanese customers compared to what you may pay in your own country.

Do enough searching on a Japanese auction site and you are sure to find a great deal!

Bragging Rights – Sometimes there is nothing better than when you cop a new pair of kicks and your friends ask “where did you get those?” We all love to express ourselves in different ways and the trainers we wear are a part of that.

Although we wouldn’t recommend buying a pair of new shoes from Japan just for bragging rights, but it can certainly be a nice bonus!

Options, Options, Options – From Air Jordan to Pokémon, the number of collaboration options available to you is extensive. Although you may have to hunt around on Japan’s auction sites to find some of the limited-edition series of trainers that have already been released in Japan, it’s well worth it to get the perfect pair that complements your style.



While most Japanese exclusive releases don't offer international shipping, with ZenMarket, you will be able to shop and ship all of your favorite Nike shoes right to your doorstep!

Read on to find out how to buy Japanese Nike shoes from Japan with our easy to follow step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Translate To Japanese

If you don't have a specific pair of Nike shoes in mind, feel free to skip this step. However, if you know exactly what you are after, translation is the first step.



To get the best price on the Japanese Nike trainers of your choice, you'll want to buy from a Japanese seller or vendor who will be selling it at Japanese prices.



English is less common in Japan than people tend to think, so it is not surprising that most Japanese sellers will have their listings completely in Japanese. To find your potential perfect pair, it is best to search for what you are looking for in Japanese whenever possible.



Don't speak any Japanese? No problem!

There are a few workarounds depending on what you are looking for.

If the Nike shoes that you want are a newly released pair there is a good chance you will be able to find them on Nike's Japanese website.

Once you find the pair of shoes, or any Nike clothing appeal for that matter, just highlight and copy the Japanese name of the item and come back to the ZenMarket website.



If you know of any other Japanese websites that sell Nike appeal that have their item names in Japanese, feel free to use those instead.



Although not completely necessary, having the Japanese name of the trainers you are looking for can make your life a lot easier and will produce more search results when you are looking for shoes for good deals.

Step 2: Searching For Your Shoes

If you are not looking for a particular pair of Nike shoes from Japan or would just like to browse the items available to you, here is some vocabulary that you can copy and paste into our search bar to make your life a little easier.

ナイキ - Nike

- Nike Nike - sometimes sellers will also list items using the English brand name.

- sometimes sellers will also list items using the English brand name. エアジョーダンミッド - Air Jordan

- Air Jordan ダート - Dart

- Dart エア マックス - Air Max

- Air Max ギャクソウ - GYAKUSOU

- GYAKUSOU ズシューズ - Shoes

- Shoes メンズシューズ - Men's shoes

- Men's shoes ウィメンズシューズ - Women's shoes

Now that you have a little bit of Japanese vocabulary to help search for what you are looking for, the rest is easy!

Just paste the Japanese name of some of the words above into the ZenMarket search bar and hit enter.

("ナイキ エアジョーダンミッド") - Nike Air Jordan

You can pick up brand new Nike shoes directly on our website by selecting "Amazon", "Rakuten" or "ZenPlus" in the search bar.

These options will normally only display results from vendors selling brand new items.

However, if you are looking for great value for money, we would recommend searching for shoes on "Yahoo Auctions".

You will often find secondhand and even resellers posting new Nike appeal at competitive prices.

If you don't find what you are looking for and want even more options to choose from, then feel free to search your favorite Japanese website that sells Nike shoes.



If you find a pair of kicks you like on another Japanese website, but they don't ship overseas or the website has no English version available, then just copy the URL of the item you would like to buy from that website and paste that URL into our search bar.



You will get a pop-up asking you to confirm a few details of the item and then you can submit it for item checking. A member of our team will then go and manually check the item and approve it for purchase if the listing appears to be a valid purchase option.

Even if the URL of the item comes from a Japanese store that doesn't offer international shipping, no problem, that's why we're here!

In most cases, we will be able to process the domestic order for you and then ship the item to you internationally.

You will get a webpage or pop-up box for you to confirm the item and add it to your shopping cart.

Step 3: Browse Listing Options

When it comes to buying Nike goods, there are a few options to be aware of.

If you are buying directly through ZenMarket, You will often find that some trainers come with or without their original packaging, the latter being more common when bidding on items from Yahoo Auctions.

Shoes can come in a wide array of conditions and sometimes comes with extras that were included in the original sale of the item, so it's best to take your time when browsing auction options and double-check the item titles.

To get the best value for your money, we recommend shipping any Nike appeal that you plan on buying all at the same time.



You will save money on shipping and processing fees in the long run instead of shipping single clothing items one by one.

Remember, you can always use the options listed to the left and top of the search results to help you find and narrow down your search.

Step 4: Check Item Details

On the product page, you can find out more information about the item you want to purchase.

You will be able to see the price, photos from different angles, and more.

If you are pre-ordering an item, please note that it will only be shipped out to us on the delivery date stated, after which you will be able to create a parcel for international shipping once it arrives at our warehouse.

There will also be a lot more information about the item under “Product Details”, which you can normally find by scrolling down the page.

Step 5: Place Your Order!

Once you are satisfied and ready to order, add the item to your ZenMarket cart.

Our operators will then confirm the price and availability of your item and you will receive a notification once it is ready to be paid for.

Bonus Step: Even More Options!

