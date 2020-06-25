Transferwise - Very low deposit fees here!

English
Dear customers,

Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times.
We are constantly trying to improve our services and we are happy to announce that we have implemented Transferwise as a new payment method on ZenMarket!

The biggest advantage of using this method is the very low deposit fees whenever you make a transaction.

Transferwise's transactions are very simple and take only a few minutes to be processed into your ZenMarket account. 

Let's walk through this simple and easy process together!

If you don't have a ZenMarket account yet, you can register here for free!  

If you don't have a Transferwise account yet, you can register here. It takes only a few seconds and it's free! If you sign up through our link, you will get your first transaction fee waivedup to 75000 JPY. (~700 USD)

Click the image to enlarge 

 
If you already have an account, simply log in. 



 

We can only receive payments in Japanese Yen (JPY) so please make sure to select this currency when you are attempting to make a payment. Please see the screenshot below.

Click the image to enlarge 

Click on the Continue button to go to the next step.

If it was your first time signing up, you will have to fill out your personal details. Once that's done, go to the next screen.

Click the image to enlarge 

Choose Business or charity and a long form will appear. Untick "I know their bank details" and the form will become shorter. It's a crucial step to making a transaction successfully, so we have provided a screenshot below to help you out. 

 

Click the image to enlarge 

You will see two lines of information you are required to fill out. Here is where you will confirm to whom you are sending money to. 

Their email: transferwise@zenmarket.jp
Name of the business / charity: ZenMarket Inc

Once you've copied and pasted the above information into the correct boxes, click on the Confirm button

You are almost there!  

Again, if it's your first time using Transferwise, you'll have to upload a verification image of yourself and send it to Transferwise to ensure a secure transaction takes place.

After that, you will get to review the details of your transfer and below you will see "Reference for ZenMarket Inc". Please copy and paste the reference number that is displayed when you click on the "Transferwise" button within the "Add funds" page.

Click the image to enlarge 

Without your reference number, we won't be able to process your transfer automatically.  Make sure you don't put anything else other than your reference (no spaces before or after)

This is the last and most important necessary step to complete the transaction automatically!

Click the image to enlarge 


Click on Confirm and continue, you will see if your transaction has been completed successfully.

 

To confirm whether your funds were added to your ZenMarket account, you can check through this page. However, It might take a few minutes to process, so check back in 5 minutes if nothing has appeared immediately. If you encounter any problems, you can contact us through the message panel.

Check your funds 

