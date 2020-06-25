Transferwise - Very low deposit fees here!

Dear customers,

Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times.

We are constantly trying to improve our services and we are happy to announce that we have implemented Transferwise as a new payment method on ZenMarket!

The biggest advantage of using this method is the very low deposit fees whenever you make a transaction.

Transferwise's transactions are very simple and take only a few minutes to be processed into your ZenMarket account.

Let's walk through this simple and easy process together!

