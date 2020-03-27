Win Animal Crossing: New Horizons with ZenPlus

The world is a weird place at the moment.

If you're like us and find yourself worrying, Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch is the perfect distraction, it lets you be creative, and is a great way to socialize with pals. To help you get through this time, we're giving away a physical copy of the game.

The Japanese edition of the game is playable in the following languages:

English

Japanese

Spanish

French

German

Italian

Dutch

Russian

Korean

Traditional Chinese

Simplified Chinese

Depending on the language of your system, it should play in that language automatically.

Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons giveaway will run from 5:00 PM 27th March - 11:59 PM 31st March 2020 JST. We will announce the winners on our social networks on the following day (Wednesday, 1st April 2020), so keep an eye out.

ZenPlus Animal Crossing New Horizons Giveaway

Stay at home and still socialize.