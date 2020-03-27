Win Animal Crossing: New Horizons with ZenPlus

NEED A LITTLE TIME BEFORE SHIPPING?aBOUT COVID-19 LEARN MORE
The world is a weird place at the moment.
 
If you're like us and find yourself worrying, Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch is the perfect distraction, it lets you be creative, and is a great way to socialize with pals. To help you get through this time, we're giving away a physical copy of the game.
 
Animal Crossing New Horizons Japanese edition
 
The Japanese edition of the game is playable in the following languages:
  • English
  • Japanese
  • Spanish
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Dutch
  • Russian
  • Korean
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Simplified Chinese
Depending on the language of your system, it should play in that language automatically.
 
Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons giveaway will run from 5:00 PM 27th March - 11:59 PM 31st March 2020 JST. We will announce the winners on our social networks on the following day (Wednesday, 1st April 2020), so keep an eye out.
 

