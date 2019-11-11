English
Rosewood Instruments Shipping Update

Dear ZenMarket customers, 

 

We have exciting news for all music enthusiasts! Due to recent changes in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), we will soon be able to ship rosewood instruments. This means that now you can buy all your favorite rosewood instruments, including Rosewood guitars, and have it shipped it right to your doorstep. 

 

The CITES changes will go into effect from November 26th, so please ensure that you ship all your rosewood instruments after that date. 

 

To find out more about the new changes in CITES, you can check out their website here

 

Kind regards,

The ZenMarket Team

 

