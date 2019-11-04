SPOOKtacular Giveaway Winners

Thank you to everyone who participated in our SPOOKtacular giveaway! The campaign has now ended and after verifying all entries, we randomly picked 10 winners. Without further ado, here are the 10 lucky winners!

1. FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Set in Elegant Black (inclusive of 100-sheets of film + 16GB microSD)

Steven S from USA

2. Shimano 15 Twin Power 4000PG Fishing Reel

Pavel from Russia

3. Anker Nebula Capsule Projector

Wansong from Canada

4. New Nintendo 2DS LL in Lime

Jimena from Argentina

5. Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Edition

Toumach from France

6. URBANEARS Plattan 2 in Indigo

Andrej Z from Russia

7. Takara Tomy Limited Edition Beyblade 20th Anniversary Set

Ivan D from Indonesia

8. Ring Fit Adventure

Wong CH from Hong Kong

9. Toraya Youkan

Ken K from USA

10. LULULUN Limited Edition Autumn Face Masks (Set of 5)

Svitlana T from Ukraine

Congratulations to all our winners! We will reach out to you via your account messages within the next few days to confirm receipt of your prizes. Thank you once again for participating and please make sure you follow us on our social media to be informed of future giveaways!

