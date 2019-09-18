Notice About Consumption Tax in Japan

Dear valued customers,

Thank you for always choosing ZenMarket as your preferred Japanese proxy shopping partner. We wanted to inform you that due to changes in the Japanese Consumption Tax law, effective from October 1st, 2019, the tax will increase from 8% to 10%.

This increase will affect item prices and domestic shipping, as well as auctions won from stores. Please note that this will not influence the price of items won from individual sellers' auctions.

We appreciate your understanding in this transitional period. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

- The ZenMarket Team

Follow us #zenmarket