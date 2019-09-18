Top 5 Japanese Drugstore Face Washes

Take your skincare to a whole new level with Japan’s best skin care products. Japanese women all try to achieve a smooth, radiant, and youthful-looking complexion. You’ve probably seen or read about the dozens of steps of the Japanese or Korean skincare regime, but the truth is you don’t need to follow every single one of those. We recommend that you stick to the basics and add extra steps for your skin type.

Please also note that your morning and evening routine should differ. The products you use in the morning should be moisturizing your skin while protecting it from the sun. It should also feel light so you can apply makeup over it. Whereas the evening routine should help recuperate your skin while you’re getting your much-needed beauty sleep.

The necessary steps that we like to do for our morning routine are:





Face Wash Lotion Essence Creams & Emulsions Sunscreen





For our daily evening skincare routine:

Make-up Removal Exfoliate (once or twice a week) Lotion Sheet Masks/Packs Serum Eye Cream Night Cream

We will be going through all of these steps with our tips and recommended products, so feel free to bookmark this page.

Today we will be ranking our Top 7 Japanese Drugstore Face Washes that are readily available at almost any Japanese drugstore and on our online Japanese drug store on ZenPlus. Despite most of them being cheaper than $10, they are great for your skin.

1. Nature Conc

Take a moisture boost with this natural cleansing lotion. Cleansing your face and getting rid of all those dead skin and oil always feels good, but it feels even better with Nature Conc.

This one product is said to brighten your skin, remove dead skin, holds moisture, prevents dry skin, and can replace your morning face wash. It also contains ten fruit and flower extracts, including apple, kiwi, lavender, aloe, and primrose oil.

When using this lotion, it is recommended to sweep out from the center of your face with a cotton pad. Then go around the edges, circle your nose and lastly pat around your entire face. We recommend you not to scrub as this can damage your skin.

Shop Nature Conc



2. Perfect Whip

Perfect Whip is always on the must-buy or top-rated best Japanese skincare articles, and there is an excellent reason for that. But is it worth all the hype? Our answer is yes.

Although for first time users, it may not appear as fun and foamy as in the adverts. It does live up to its promise of immaculately cleaning and brightening your face without stripping your face of its natural oils. Even for the low price, you only need to use a pea-size every time you wash your face.

The original blue tube is excellent for all skin types. But if you are looking for a deeper clean and more moisture check out the other variants.

The pink tube Iis packed with a beauty serum containing collagen you give your skin that extra moisture and bounce, whereas the white tube, is excellent if you have acne-prone skin. It contains White Clay, a mineral-infused clay that helps to clear blackheads and clogged pores, making your skin feel refreshed after a single wash.



No matter what your skin type is, there is a perfect whip for you.

Shop Perfect Whip

3. Rosette Cleansing Paste

Rosette Cleansing Paste has sold over 10 million units over in the last 50 years. The paste helps purify your skin with its healing and skin balancing properties. It has the power to remove any deep dirt and oil from pores without stripping your precious skin. It also doesn’t have any scent, artificial colors, or mineral oil which if you have sensitive skin.

Rosette Cleansing Paste doesn’t stop there. They offer four varients in their line separated by tube color.

Green - Deep Pore Cleansing

Pink - Plumping & Firming Skin

Yellow - Brightening

Blue - Treating & Preventing Acne

You may have seen this product being called Rosette Cleansing Pasta instead of paste; this is because it makes your skin look soft and plump like pasta dough.

Shop Rosette Cleansing Paste

4. Nameraka Honpo Soy Milk Cleansing Mousse

Are you a fan of soymilk? Nameraka Honpo is the highest-ranked soy milk skincare on the market, and the foam is as soft as marshmallows. With no fragrance, artificial colors, and mineral oils, it is hard to believe it is made from fermented soybean milk.

The Nameraka Honpo series is made with ladies in their twenties and thirties with busy work/school schedules, that want to treat themselves to some TLC. This cleansing mousse will leave your skin looking bright and supple even after a double-cleanse.

For those who are looking to help cleanse their impurities while keeping your skin smooth and full of moisture than we highly recommend you add this cleansing mousse to your skincare routine.

Shop Nameraka Honpo

5. AHA Cleansing Research Wash Cleansing

The main component in this face wash is called AHA and heavily features on the packaging. AHA is naturally sourced from fruit and helps to remove old skin to improve rough and dull patches. The cleansing effect of this foam is not the strongest, so you may need to use a cleansing oil beforehand if you use waterproof makeup products to remove it all altogether.

After washing your skin, you’ll realize how smooth your skin now feels. All of your dead skin has fallen off, and your skin now has a slight scent of fresh apples. One of our favorite things about this face wash is that it is made 100% from plants and contains no artificial ingredients.

Like a lot of the previous face washes, we have discussed AHA cleansing Research Wash Cleansing also has different formulas for various skin types.

Green - Pore Clean Cleanser

Blue - Medicated Acne Wash

Pink - Aging Care

Which one suits your skin type?

Shop AHA Wash Cleansing

So that's our Top 5 Japanese Drugstore Face Washes for 2019. We hope you enjoyed reading it and learned a few things you didn't know beforehand. What is your favorite Japanese skincare product you have tried? Let us know on our social networks below.

Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.