Launch of Vietnamese Version of ZenMarket

Xin chào everyone!



It has been a very busy summer here at ZenMarket! We have been working hard to improve our services so we can continue to serve you better. We are happy to announce you that ZenMarket is now available in Vietnamese! From now on, you can browse our website entirely in Vietnamese, and we are happy to let you know that Vietnamese customer support is also available.

As a company that strives to be as globally inclusive as possible, we want to ensure language never stops you from shopping your favorite Japanese goods. We are delighted to keep growing and adding new language versions so we can continue to serve even more people worldwide. With the release of the Vietnamese version of ZenMarket, we now offer services and customer support in 10 different languages!

To use ZenMarket in Vietnamese or to reach out to our Vietnamese customer support, you can easily change your language in the top left-hand corner of our webpage (Desktop version) or simply on the top of our webpage if you browse from your phone.

For Vietnamese speakers, we hope this version will make your shopping experience with ZenMarket even better! If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us. We'd love to hear from you!

